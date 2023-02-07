Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jennifer Lopez has said she had the “best time” with husband Ben Affleck at the 65th annual Grammy Awards after some suggested the couple had a disagreement during the awards show.

Lopez’s clarification comes after the actor became a meme for his under-enthusiastic expressions during the big event on Sunday night (5 February). In addition to the photos of the actor, a video also circulated of the pair engaging in what appeared to be a tense conversation, after which both Lopez and Affleck appeared annoyed.

In the video, which was captured as host Trevor Noah sat next to the couple, Affleck could be seen leaning in to whisper something to Lopez. The sentiment appeared to be met with disagreement from Lopez, who puts her hand to his chest briefly before seemingly indicating for Affleck to sit up straighter, which he then did.

Lopez then turned away from her husband and rolled her eyes, before seemingly noticing the cameras, at which point she turned her attention to the show’s host.

On social media, the moment has sparked speculation about the reason for the tense conversation. “Wait, were they fighting??” one viewer asked, while another claimed: “She’s so annoyed. Wonder what he said to her?”

However, Lopez has appeared to hit back at the rumours of a disagreement with a video montage on Instagram, which included clips and photos of the couple looking glamorous at the Grammys together.

She wrote in the caption: “Always the best time with my love, my husband.”

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer and Hollywood actor presented the award for best pop vocal album to Harry Styles at the star-studded event in Los Angeles.

But fans took notice of Affleck’s subdued and “miserable” face during some parts of the event and were quick to turn his expressions into memes shared on social media.

Journalist Philip Lewis said Affleck “looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin”, referring to previous paparazzi snaps of the Deep Water star carrying takeaway bags and cups from the popular doughnut and coffee chain.

Another person tweeted: “However bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now.”

Lopez wore an eye-catching, dark blue Gucci gown, with ruffled detail, a thigh-high slit and a voluminous train at the Grammys.

She accessorised her outfit with Bulgari jewels and her own silver JLo Jennifer Lopez brand heels.

(Getty Images)

The couple were pictured at their table together, along with other high-profile couples including Beyonce and Jay-Z, and Adele and Rich Paul.

Affleck and Lopez married in July in a surprise secret wedding in Las Vegas, followed by a three-day wedding celebration at his 87-acre property on Hampton Island in Georgia.

The pair first dated in 2002 and were engaged for a short while, before calling it off in 2004. Lopez went on to marry Ojani Noa until 1998, followed by Cris Judd until 2003 and Marc Anthony until 2014, while Affleck married Jennifer Garner until 2018.

In December 2021, six months after Lopez and Affleck confirmed rumours they were together again, the actor described their relationship as “beautiful”.

He told the Wall Street Journal: “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me. And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that.

“It’s hard to say who benefits more, without going into gossipy detail. I could just say that I feel great about being very healthy. And it is a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. And then I’ll light it on fire.”