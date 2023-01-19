Jennifer Lopez jokes that she had ‘a little PTSD’ before her wedding to Ben Affleck

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Lopez poked fun at how she had “a little PTSD” before getting married to Ben Affleck last year.

The 53-year-old actor recalled her impromptu nuptials in Las Vegas back in July during Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! She shared how she even questioned if the marriage was “happening,” as it was her second engagement to Affleck. The pair were first engaged in 2002, before announcing their split in 2004.

“I don’t know if you guys know this but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married,” Lopez told Jimmy Kimmel. “And it kind of all fell apart back then. And this time, I absolutely did have a little PTSD. And so I was just like: ‘What? Is this happening? Is it really happening?’ We were so happy and of course it was happening.”

The Marry Me star went on to detail how “stressful” wedding planning was, which prompted Affleck to say: “F** it, let’s just go to Vegas and get married tonight.”

She also recalled how Affleck helped them prepare for the spur of the moment wedding.

“I was just like: ‘This is crazy, what’re we doing?” Lopez continued. “I had rehearsal that day and I was like: ‘I cannot go. I have rehearsal today for my show.’ He was like: ‘Go to rehearsal, when you come back here, I’m going to have everything all set up.’”

The dancer then confessed that she and the Gone Girl star went to Las Vegas that night with their children as their witness at the wedding. Lopez is the mother of 14-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares his three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennnifer Garner.

Lopez emphasised to Kimmel that getting married in Vegas was “amazing” and the “best night of [her and Affleck] lives”.

Following their first nuptials, the pair had a second wedding in August in Savannah, Georgia. The occasion included a three day wedding celebration, where Lopez wore three different dresses.

Lopez has previously opened up about her and Affleck’s first breakup and the rekindling of their romance. During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in November, she described how “painful” it was when she and Affleck split in 2004.

“Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life,” she said. “I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right.”

However, she added that things ultimately ended up working out: “But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen in Hollywood ending.”