Jennifer Lopez reveals sweet message Ben Affleck engraved on her engagement ring

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Lopez revealed the sweet message that her now-husband, Ben Affleck, got engraved on her engagement ring before proposing to her for a second time earlier this year.

The 53-year-old actor reflected on her relationship during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to discuss her new album, This is Me…Now, a follow-up to her 2002 album, This Is Me…Then.

During the conversation, she said that her upcoming music reflects how “clear” things are between her and Affleck. The pair called off their first engagement in 2004 before rekindling their romance in April 2021 and getting married in August of this year.

“Even then, when we felt that way, now we know,” she said. “There is no questions and there is no kind of like: ‘Well, let’s see how this goes. Like nope, it’s me and you, that’s it, all the way.’”

After sharing that she and Affleck knew “immediately” that they still had feelings for each other when they got back together, she said he engraved a message on her engagement ring that inspired a track on her new album.

“I remember that one of the songs I wrote from the album, which is on the inside of this ring right here…It says: ‘Not. Going. Anywhere.,” she explained about her green engagement ring. “My first diamond ring, he gave me the pink diamond ring, it said: ‘Sing.’”

The Marry Me star explained why Affleck got those three words engraved on second ring, adding: “He put Not. Going. Anywhere. because that’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again.”

“Like: ‘Don’t worry, don’t worry, I’m going anywhere,’” Lopez continued. “And I wrote that song.”

Elsewhere in her interview with Lowe, Lopez spoke candidly about her first breakup with Affleck in the early ‘00s, calling it the “biggest heartbreak” of her life.

“Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right,” she said. “But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen in Hollywood ending.”

She also discussed her This is Me..Then album, which was about her relationship with Affleck and came out after their breakup. When they reunited, Lopez said that the Gone Girl star helped her realise why she still couldn’t sing any songs from that album.

“It’s funny because when me and Ben got back together, he said to me: ‘You never performed the songs,’” she explained. “And I was like: ‘You’re right.’ I said: ‘It was painful. It was a part of me then that I had to put away to kind of move on and survive.’ It was a survival tactic for sure.”

Before getting married in August, the pair both welcomed children from different relationships. Affleck shares three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.