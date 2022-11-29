Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jennifer Lopez reveals sweet message Ben Affleck engraved on her engagement ring

The pair officially tied the knot earlier this year.

Amber Raiken
New York
Tuesday 29 November 2022 18:56
Comments

Related: Jennifer Lopez admits ending first engagement to Ben Affleck caused ‘biggest heartbreak’

Jennifer Lopez revealed the sweet message that her now-husband, Ben Affleck, got engraved on her engagement ring before proposing to her for a second time earlier this year.

The 53-year-old actor reflected on her relationship during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to discuss her new album, This is Me…Now, a follow-up to her 2002 album, This Is Me…Then.

During the conversation, she said that her upcoming music reflects how “clear” things are between her and Affleck. The pair called off their first engagement in 2004 before rekindling their romance in April 2021 and getting married in August of this year.

“Even then, when we felt that way, now we know,” she said. “There is no questions and there is no kind of like: ‘Well, let’s see how this goes. Like nope, it’s me and you, that’s it, all the way.’”

After sharing that she and Affleck knew “immediately” that they still had feelings for each other when they got back together, she said he engraved a message on her engagement ring that inspired a track on her new album.

“I remember that one of the songs I wrote from the album, which is on the inside of this ring right here…It says: ‘Not. Going. Anywhere.,” she explained about her green engagement ring. “My first diamond ring, he gave me the pink diamond ring, it said: ‘Sing.’”

Recommended

The Marry Me star explained why Affleck got those three words engraved on second ring, adding: “He put Not. Going. Anywhere. because that’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again.”

“Like: ‘Don’t worry, don’t worry, I’m going anywhere,’” Lopez continued. “And I wrote that song.”

Elsewhere in her interview with Lowe, Lopez spoke candidly about her first breakup with Affleck in the early ‘00s, calling it the “biggest heartbreak” of her life.

“Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right,” she said. “But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen in Hollywood ending.”

She also discussed her This is Me..Then album, which was about her relationship with Affleck and came out after their breakup. When they reunited, Lopez said that the Gone Girl star helped her realise why she still couldn’t sing any songs from that album.

Recommended

“It’s funny because when me and Ben got back together, he said to me: ‘You never performed the songs,’” she explained. “And I was like: ‘You’re right.’ I said: ‘It was painful. It was a part of me then that I had to put away to kind of move on and survive.’ It was a survival tactic for sure.”

Before getting married in August, the pair both welcomed children from different relationships. Affleck shares three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in