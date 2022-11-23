Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jennifer Lopez mysteriously wipes Instagram account and goes dark on other social channels

Singer and actor appears to have made changes without explanation

Inga Parkel
Wednesday 23 November 2022 15:17
Comments
Blackout during Jennifer Lopez performance in NYC

Jennifer Lopez has removed all of her Instagram posts and changed her profile photos on all additional social accounts to black.

Without explanation, late Tuesday (22 November), the “On the Floor” singer’s most widely followed social media platform, with 226 million followers, appeared to have been wiped of previous posts, and her profile picture was replaced with the colour black.

Similarly, Lopez’s Twitter (45.5 million followers) and TikTok (15.4 million followers) also showed a black image in place of her profile picture. Although, all other posts still remain on those profiles.

The 53-year-old Hustlers star’s latest social media post includes a retweet of stills from her forthcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding, the same day the other changes appear to have been made.

Meanwhile, her latest TikTok video from two days ago shows her and husband Ben Affleck smiling and hugging tightly, overlayed with the sound: “Guys, I did it. I found the person that makes me the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Recommended

Lopez has not yet publicly acknowledged the changes made, nor given reason as to why she made them.

The Independent has contacted Lopez’s representatives for comment.

Jennifer Lopez Instagram account

(JLo/Instagram)

Lopez and Affleck got married this summer, after rekindling their relationship from the early 2000s.

She went on to take his surname as her legal last name, and defended her decision against fan criticism, saying that she can still feel “empowered” as a woman while also taking her husband’s last name.

Lopez will star opposite Josh Duhamel in Shotgun Wedding, which is scheduled for release on 28 December.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in