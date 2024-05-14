Watch live view of Cannes ahead of 77th film festival opening

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live views of Cannes hours ahead of the film festival opening on Tuesday 14 May.

The excitement that usually builds to a crescendo ahead of the opening night has been reined in this year by rumours of potentially explosive #MeToo allegations and a possible festival workers’ strike that could shut down the event.

Organisers have brought in a crisis management team, French daily Le Figaro reported last week, to deal with any fallout from the possible release of the names of 10 industry figures accused of sexual abuse that could coincide with the opening ceremony.

Iranian filmmaker Mohammed Rasoulof, whose title The Seed of the Sacred Fig is premiering next week in competition in Cannes, has also said he had fled Iran after being sentenced to eight years in prison and flogging.

The film is said to be a critical depiction of the Iranian regime.

On-screen, there is much to be thrilled about, with Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis and Emma Stone - fresh off Poor Things success - teaming up again with Yorgos Lanthimos in Kinds of Kindness - among the big-name films premiering.