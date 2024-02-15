Watch live: Cillian Murphy attends Berlin press conference for opening film
Watch live as Cillian Murphy attends a press conference for Berlins International Film Festival, known as ‘Berlinale.’
After landing a Best Actor Oscar nomination for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the Irish actor is in Berlin on Thursday, 15 February, for the opening night premiere of his latest film.
The Oscar nominee will open the Berlin festival with the world premiere ‘Small Things Like These’, based on Claire Keegan’s bestselling novel
Directed by Tim Mielants, who directed several Peaky Blinders episodes starring Murphy, the film is about Ireland’s notorious laundries used as prison camps for “fallen” young women.
It’s the first time that an Irish movie opens the Berlinale.
The film co-stars Game of Thrones’ Michelle Fairley and Chernobyl actress Emily Watson, and is one of 20 pictures vying for the festival’s top prize, the Golden Bear.
