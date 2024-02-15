Watch live: Cillian Murphy attends Berlin press conference for opening film

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Cillian Murphy attends a press conference for Berlins International Film Festival, known as ‘Berlinale.’

After landing a Best Actor Oscar nomination for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the Irish actor is in Berlin on Thursday, 15 February, for the opening night premiere of his latest film.

The Oscar nominee will open the Berlin festival with the world premiere ‘Small Things Like These’, based on Claire Keegan’s bestselling novel

Directed by Tim Mielants, who directed several Peaky Blinders episodes starring Murphy, the film is about Ireland’s notorious laundries used as prison camps for “fallen” young women.

It’s the first time that an Irish movie opens the Berlinale.

The film co-stars Game of Thrones’ Michelle Fairley and Chernobyl actress Emily Watson, and is one of 20 pictures vying for the festival’s top prize, the Golden Bear.