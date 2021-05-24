Emily Blunt snaps after being asked about Fantastic Four

A short clip of Emily Blunt losing her cool after repeatedly being asked questions related to her involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot has emerged on the Internet.

In the five-second clip from the A Quiet Place II press tour, the 38-year-old actor snaps after interviewer Chris Killian asks her if she’s in the new Fantastic Four reboot.

She said: “You know I’ve done three interviews and everyone’s asked me that.”

Blunt has been regularly earmarked as making a perfect Susan Storm, aka the Invisible Woman.

Many Marvel fans want the British actor and her husband John Krasinski to star in the next Fantastic Four movie. However, she has clarified that she’s not keen on superhero movies.

She was originally cast as Black Widow in 2010’s Iron Man 2 but was replaced by Scarlett Johansson when the production of comedy Gulliver’s Travels overran.

Killian explained the clip in a post on Twitter: “Context is everything! For everyone out there who got all fired up over a certain 4 second Emily Blunt clip yesterday, I thought I’d post a little more of it. Emily was lovely, hilarious, and very gracious. Also, A Quiet Place 2 kicks ass.”

He wrote in another tweet: “For even MORE context, this was filmed over a year ago, back when we still got to ask questions in person.”

Earlier this month, during an interview with Howard Stern, the actor was asked about her role as Black Widow.

“You had to turn it down because you’re so f****** busy that you were doing Gulliver’s Travels at that point,” said Stern, to which Blunt responded: “I actually do want to clean up the story on Gulliver’s Travels. I was contracted to do Gulliver’s Travels. I didn’t want to do Gulliver’s Travels.”

The situation, she added, “was a bit of a heartbreaker for me, because I take such pride in the decisions that I make, and they mean so much to me, the films that I do.”

Blunt said she ended up realising she had to “get rid of this optional picture deal, because it was going to hang over me for a long time, and I didn’t want that.”

Blunt told Stern she acted professionally on the Gulliver’s Travels set, adding: “No one knew, and I also didn’t talk about it with anyone on set or anything, because there are a lot of lovely people in it who were heaven to work with, and I actually had a really good time. I had a laugh with all of them.”