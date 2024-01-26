Poets and thugs: Gérard Depardieu always excelled at playing both. Projecting a yearning vulnerability, the hulking French actor’s best performances invariably walked a line between brutishness and delicacy. In the words of critic David Thomson, he has “the air of a rugby player... crossed with a great violinist”.

Today, it seems crass even to discuss Depardieu’s acting, given that he is facing multiple allegations of rape and sexual assault. The 75-year-old has denied emphatically that he is a rapist or a predator, telling Le Figaro: “I have never, ever abused a woman. Hurting a woman would be like kicking my own mother in the stomach.”

This week, Parisian prosecutors dismissed a complaint by actor Hélène Darras, who claimed that he had groped and propositioned her on the set of the 2007 film Disco. The case was abandoned after exceeding the statute of limitations; a dozen other women also lodged allegations against the actor last year.