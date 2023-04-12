Gérard Depardieu accused of sexually inappropriate behaviour by 13 women

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gérard Depardieu is facing fresh allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour by 13 women.

The accusations have emerged after a months-long investigation into the French film star, known for his appearances in Paris, je t’aime and Jean de Florette.

The French investigative news website Médiapart has reported numerous cases of groping, obscene comments and inappropriate acts by Depardieu on film and TV sets between 2004 and 2022, including on the French comedy Big House, the period biopic Dumas and Netflix crime show Marseille.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Depardieu for comment, though they have declined to comment on the Médiapart story.

Depardieu has denied any criminal behaviour through his Paris-based law firm Cabinet Temime. The company said some of the allegations in the report seem to be based on “very subjective assessments and/or moral judgments”.

Médiapart reported that the accusations against Depardieu involve unwanted touching and groping of young female stars, make-up artists and technical staff, as well as obscene sexual remarks and “persistent groaning noises”.

It was reported that some other colleagues would turn a blind eye to Depardieu’s alleged behaviour, or laugh it off, saying: “Oh, it’s OK, it’s [just] Gérard!”

Depardieu (AFP)

Médiapart stated that, out of the 20 producers and directors they contacted, just 11 responded and only one – Disco and Turf director Fabien Onteniente – said they had heard about inappropriate behaviour. Onteniente said he had been warned that the actor was “getting heavy with the girls”.

He told Médiapart that he had instructed Depardieu to “behave” himself.

In 2018 French film star Charlotte Arnould brought official rape charges against Depardieu, accusing the actor of raping and sexually assaulting her in his Paris mansion in 2018.

Depardieu, a friend of Arnould’s fathers, has protested his innocence and attempted to get the charges overturned, but was overruled.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.