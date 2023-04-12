Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Howard Stern has condemned Kid Rock and Travis Tritt’s transphobic comments about TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney’s new partnership with brewing company Anheuser-Busch.

Earlier this month, Mulvaney, who is transgender, shared a sponsored post on her Instagram account promoting Bud Light’s March Madness contest.

The partnership prompted a wave of transphobic backlash on social media, as well as a boycott of Bud Light.

Last week, country singer Tritt shared a range of tweets in support of the Anheuser-Busch boycott.

“I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same,” he wrote. “Other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and cancelled. I have no such fear.”

Kid Rock, meanwhile, posted a video of himself shooting three cases of Bud Light with an assault rifle, declaring: “f*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch.” The singer was wearing a MAGA hat in the video.

During the latest episode of his Sirius XM show, Stern said: “I wish I could call Kid Rock and have him come on the show and just tell me ‘Why are you so upset about this? How is it hurtful?’ I don’t know why he got so upset.

“Kid Rock, I know him. He’s got a great life. He transitioned from some kid in Michigan to a rock superstar! I’m really dumbfounded by why someone would care so much that they would blow up a can of Bud Light and say, ‘F*** Anheuser-Busch.’ I don’t get it.”

Stern added then read out Tritt’s statement, adding: “I would like to interview the guy. I’m coming from a place of, ‘Why you care so much?’”

In their own statement, Anheuser-Busch said: “Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics.

“From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”