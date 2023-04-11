Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Little Simz has announced her 10-date North American tour, happening this fall.

This marks the British rapper’s first time touring across the pond since 2019. She was originally scheduled to embark on a 10-date North American tour in the spring of 2022, but had to cancel it for financial reasons.

Now, a year later, on Monday (10 April), Little Simz shared the “exciting” news of her 2023 North American tour, in support of her latest album No Thank You.

“It’s been a long time. Appreciate your love and patience excited to announce my NO THANK YOU North American tour!” she wrote on Instagram.

The “NO THANK YOU” tour will kick off on 20 September in Chicago before making stops in Atlanta, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Toronto, Montreal, Silver Spring and eventually concluding in New York on 13 October.

For more information about how to land a ticket to see the 29-year-old perform live, read below:

When do tickets go on sale?

Artist and Spotify presale tickets will go on sale on Tuesday (11 April), beginning at 10am EDT, followed by venue presale tickets on Wednesday (12 April) at 10am EDT.

Tickets for the general public open on Thursday (13 April) at 10am EDT.

Where can I purchase tickets?

According to Little Simz, tickets can be purchased through her personal website littlesimz.com. However, Ticketmaster and AXS will also be selling legitimate tickets as well.

Little Simz’s previously cancelled 2022 North American Tour was originally in support of her 2021 album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

“Being an independent artist, I pay for everything encompassing my live performances out of my own pocket and touring the US for a month would leave me in a huge deficit,” she said at the time.