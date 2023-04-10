Sex/Life cancelled by Netflix days after Sarah Shahi criticised ‘gimmicky’ season 2

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sex/Life has been cancelled by Netflix days after the show’s star Sarah Shahi criticised the “gimmicky” second season.

Following the viral success of season one in 2021, Netflix’s erotic thriller returned for a second season in March. Shahi returned as series lead Billie Connelly, while Mike Vogel and Adam Demos (Shahi’s real-life partner) came back as the two men she is in a love triangle with.

However, in a recent interview, Shahi claimed that she was not happy with the second season of the drama and had not received the same levels of “support”.

“I mean, I’m never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can’t lie,” she said.

On Friday (7 April), a Netflix spokesperson confirmed that Sex/Life had been cancelled after two seasons, having come to a natural close after season two.

Just days before, Shahi had made her comments on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where she admitting to “struggling with the material”.

The actor said that she’d been excited to work with Demos, who she met filming the show and has been in a relationship with since 2020, but rarely was given the chance to.

Demos and Shahi met filming ‘Sex/Life’ in 2020 (SABRINA LANTOS/NETFLIX)

“What ended up happening is I was working so much and he was working so little. He’s in 60 seconds of the entire thing. I never saw him,” she said.

Comparing the new run of episodes to the first season, Shahi said that there were “more moments that felt very gimmicky”.

“Those kinds of things for me are always really hard to read… But I didn’t have to do them. The boys did,” she said. “There were other things that I just felt I couldn’t get behind, and it was just challenging.”

When season one was released in 2021, users all spoke about the same NSFW scene, with at least 20 million subscribers replaying the moment at least once.