Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi was not pleased with the latest season of the Netflix hit series.

The raunchy drama – inspired by BB Easton’s 2016 book 44 Chapters About 4 Men – released its second season last month, following on from season one in 2021.

Shahi returns as Billie Connelly, alongside Mike Vogel as Cooper and Adam Demos as Brad Simon. The three characters are entangled in a love triangle.

The actor, however, has recently revealed she was not happy with the second season of the drama, claiming that she did not receive the same “support” as she did before.

“I’m not going to put it down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show,” Shahi said on a recent episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, per GamesRadar.

“I struggled with the material. I just felt the thing that it had the first season… I mean, I’m never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can’t lie. And it was definitely a challenge.”

Shahi told host Amanda Hirsch that she was “bummed that I wasn’t able to work with [real-life boyfriend, Adam Demos] as much because I really liked our stories and I like working with him”.

She called Demos – who plays Billie’s ex-boyfriend – a “brilliant scene partner”.

‘Sex/Life’ has returned for a second season (SABRINA LANTOS/NETFLIX)

“Also, what ended up happening is I was working so much and he was working so little. He’s in 60 seconds of the entire thing. I never saw him.”

Shahi went on to criticise the second series, stating there were “more moments that felt very gimmicky”.

“Those kinds of things for me are always really hard to read… But I didn’t have to do them. The boys did,” she said.

“There were other things that I just felt I couldn’t get behind, and it was just challenging.

“But that’s part of what I do! I’m not always gonna get along or agree with a filmmaker. I’m not always gonna like what I have to do or say. But that’s my job, to make it believable.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Netflix for comment.

When season one was released in 2021, users all spoke about the same NSFW scene.

The streaming giant later revealed that at least 20 million subscribers replayed the moment at least once.

Recently, Shahi opened about the season two scene which she and Demos couldn’t stop “giggling” during filming.