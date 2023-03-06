Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi has opened up about the season two scene where she and co-star (and real-life boyfriend) Adam Demos couldn’t stop “giggling” during filming.

The erotic drama, which was first released on Netflix in 2021, follows Billie (Shahi), a restless married woman who begins reminiscing about her former lover Brad (Adam Demos).

The series returned for a second season on Thursday (2 March) where it topped Netflix’s TV chart in the UK, with one particularly NSFW scene already getting fans talking.

However, Shahi, who is in a relationship with her on-screen love interest Demos, admitted that it was a different scene from the finale that left her red in the face.

*Warning: Spoilers for Sex/Life season two below*

In the final episode of season two, Billie and Brad finally come together after ending their respective relationships. They get married in the last scene, and it is then revealed that Billie is pregnant.

Speaking to People, Shahi said that she had been able to set their real-life romance aside on set, but it got the better of them during this moment.

“It definitely [created] a lot of giggles between the two of us having to film that wedding scene,” she said.

Demos and Shahi met on the set of Netflix drama (Amanda Matlovich/Netflix)

“But he still is one of my favourite scene partners because everything becomes very easy with him – whether or not it’s a scene about loving one another or hating one another – all I have to do is kind of look at him and my work is done. I’m pretty lucky in that aspect.”

Shahi and Demos met while filming the first season of Sex/Life in 2020, confirming their relationship later that year. Shahi said at the time that the pair “got on instantly”, adding that she was “really blown away” by her co-star.

Speaking about filming with Demos in season two, she insisted that as the pair “met as actors”, they “have a very good way of putting the relationship aside and then wearing the actor hat”.

Shahi was previously married to her former Shameless co-star Steve Howey for 11 years, with whom she shared three children. The pair finalised their divorce in April 2020.

Sex/Life is on Netflix now.