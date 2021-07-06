Netflix viewers are slowly working out why the raunchy scenes in Sex/Life may seem so real.

The new show, which follows a woman (Sarah Shahi) whose life is thrown into chaos when an old flame (Adam Demos) comes back into her life, has become a streaming hit since being released last month.

Much of the discussion around the show has been focused on a now-infamous full-frontal nudity scene, but fans are now discovering that Shahi and Demos are actually dating in real life.

The pair went official in December 2020 after meeting on the film’s set four months earlier.

Shahi was previously married to her former Shameless co-star Steve Howey for 11 years and, in April, they finalised their divorce. The pair have three children together.

“After much thought and consideration, we have decided to end our marriage,” the pair said in a joint statement to Us after first separating in June 2020.

“We are so grateful for the past 10 years together and proud of our children that we’ve raised. As we enter into this new phase of our lives, our priority will remain coparenting our children with so much love, mutual respect and friendship. And though our relationship is changing, we are committed to continuing our lives as a loving family.”

Speaking about first meeting Demos on the set of Sex/Life, Shahi told PEOPLE: “When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly.

“We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more.”

Sarah Shahi sent a loving birthday message to Adam Demos in May (Instagram @sarahshahi)

It is all starting to make sense to fans who are discovering Shahi and Demos’s real relationship, with one writing on Twitter: “When you found out that Billie (Sarah) and Brad (Adam) is really a real life couple. so that explains the undeniable chemistry and connection.”

Another added: “After watching Sex/Life on Netflix it’s now very clear to me why Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos started dating irl after filming.”

Others weren’t surprised to discover the intimacy wasn’t “faked”, with a viewer stating: “The scenes did look a little real.”

The synopsis of Sex/Life reads: “A suburban mother of two takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past.”

Sex/Life is available to stream on Netflix now.