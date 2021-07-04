Netflix users are all talking about the same scene in raunchy hit series Sex/Life

Netflix’s latest hit series Sex/Life has everyone talking about the same scene.

The raunchy drama – inspired by BB Easton’s 2016 book 44 Chapters About 4 Men – follows the life of Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) as she becomes increasingly restless in her marriage to Cooper (Mike Vogel) and begins reminiscing about her former lover Brad Simon (Adam Demos).

After running into Brad again, Billie becomes involved in a love triangle with the two men.

Since the release of Sex/Life on 25 June, the series has made it to the top spot of Netflix’s Top 10 in the UK category. It is currently second in the ranking, usurped by the second season of the reality series Too Hot to Handle.

Viewers have been shocked by the show’s use of full-frontal nudity as well as its extremely frequent and graphic sex scenes.

It is one scene in particular, however, that has attracted the most attention, with many Netflix users taking to Twitter and TikTok to share their reaction to the scene.

The scene occurs at approximately 19:50 in episode three of the series. In it, Cooper is seen showering at the gym and sees Brad in there too.

The moment that has viewers talking is when Brad turns around and the camera lingers on his penis.

“Just watched sex/life episode 3 minute 19:50 on netflix and wtf did I just saw,” asked one user.

Another added: “Bruh the end of episode 3 got me like…”

“Me and the girls 20 mins into episode 3 of Sex Life on Netflix,” concurred another person.

A fourth user wrote: “I had no reason to see what I saw in episode 3 of sex/life.”

Another added: “The episode 3 minute 20 challenge of Netflix’s show Sex/Life got me good. Basically, if you haven’t seen the show go straight to episode 3, 20 minute mark. You’re welcome.”

On the video sharing platform TikTok, users are participating in a trend encouraging each other to watch the scene and share their reactions.

Well aware of the response that the scene has prompted, Netflix’s official Twitter account wrote: “Which of these best captures your reaction to THAT moment in episode 3 of Sex/Life?” accompanied by a number of screenshots of different characters from the series.

Showrunner Stacy Rukeyser recently told Collider that Demos’s full-frontal scene was “not just for titillation’s sake” but to demonstrate just how “obsessed” Billie’s husband, Cooper, has become with her past life.

Sex/Life is available to stream now on Netflix. You can find everything that arrived on the streamer in July here.