New on Netflix in July 2021: Every movie and TV show being added this month
Impressive amount of titles are arriving in the next four weeks
Netflix has an extremely busy July in store for users.
The streamer has announced every movie and TV show that’s being added to the service over the next 31 days – and it’s an impressive list.
Among these is a new horror trilogy based on RL Stine’s Fear Street novels, each film of which will be released weekly throughout the month. Jean-Claude Van Damme also joins the Netflix fold with action film The Last Mercenary.
In terms of television shows, there is the controversial (and terrifying) new dating show Sexy Beasts, as well as a new season of Tim Robinson’s sketch show I Think You Should Leave.
Steven Spielberg’s ET, anime hit Akira and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will also be added to the library alongside horror Midsommar and crocodile thriller Crawl.
Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in July 2021.
ORIGINALS
1 July
Movies
Dynasty Warriors
2 July
The 8th Night
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Haseen Dillruba
7 July
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
9 July
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
How I Became a Superhero
Last Summer
The Water Man
14 July
A Classic Horror Story
The Guide to the Perfect Family
15 July
Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo
A Perfect Fit
16 July
Deep
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
17 July
Ali & The Queens
21 July
Chernobyl 1986
22 July
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
23 July
Bankrolled
Blood Red Sky
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
A Second Chance: Rivals!
29 July
Resort to Love
30 July
The Last Mercenary
TV
1 July
Generation 56K
Young Royals
Mortel season two
2 July
Big Timber
4 July
We the People
5 July
You Are My Spring (plus new episode every Sunday)
6 July
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season two
7 July
Dogs season two
The Mire season two
The War Next-Door
8 July
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
9 July
Atypical season four
Biohackers season two
9 July
The Cook of Castamar
Virgin River season three
15 July
Never Have I Ever season 2
21 July
Sexy Beasts
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
23 July
Feels Like Ishq
Masters of the Universe: Revelation part one
Sky Rojo season two
30 July
Outer Banks season two
Documentary
1 July
Audible
7 July
Cat People
8 July
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
9 July
How to Become a Tyrant
14 July
My Unorthodox Life
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia?
Heist
13 July
Naomi Osaka
23 July
The Movies That Made Us season two
Comedy
9 July
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
Kids
13 July
Ridley Jones
16 July
Johnny Test season seven
21 July
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
23 July
Masters of the Universe: Revelation part one
29 July
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom
30 July
Centaurworld
Anime
1 July
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
15 July
BEASTARS season two
22 July
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
LICENCED
Movies
1 July
Akira
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Officer and a Gentleman
Assault on Precinct 13
Code Red
Crash Pad
ET the Extra Terrestrial
On the Job
The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave
Say I Do
2 July
Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw
Holiday on Mars
RattleSnake – The Ahanna Story
5 July
Midsommar
7 July
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
This Little Love of Mine
9 July
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Finding Hubby
10 July
Chicken Run
120 BPM (Beats Per Minute)
13 July
Day of Destiny
15 July
Last Men in Aleppo
16 July
Crawl
Good Boys
21 July
Sanitation Day
22 July
Cousins
26 July
The Current War
TV
1 July
Could you Survive?
LA’s Finest
Masameer County
Quarantine Tales
The Serpent
6 July
Born to Be Wild
10 July
Outback Lockdown
16 July
2 Weeks in Lagos
26 July
Man Like Mobeen season three
Documentary
22 July
9to5: The Story of a Movement
Kids
1 July
Rainbow Rangers
The Snow Queen
Winx Club season six
15 July
Peppa Pig series six
Anime
1 July
Akira
A Certain Magical Index: The Movie – The Miracle of Endymion
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion
My Hero Academia
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising
Pokémon Journeys: The Series – multiple seasons
