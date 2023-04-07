Barbie fans go wild over ‘genius’ Margot Robbie shot in new trailer

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barbie fans are obsessed with one particular shot from the forthcoming film’s second trailer.

Directed by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird; Little Women), the film stars Margot Robbie as the iconic children’s doll, and Ryan Gosling as her paramour Ken.

At the beginning of the “bonkers” trailer, viewers are shown a close-up of Robbie’s feet as she slips out of a pair of fluffy pink heels. However, instead of standing normally, Robbie’s Barbie stays on her tiptoes in a nod to how the toy doll appears.

Viewers were quick to praise the clever shot on Twitter. Chrissy Teigen wrote: “I need to know everything about this shot. How many takes, if she held onto something, was she harnessed, is the landing mark sticky, are they her feet, who did the pedicure, really just a documentary on this shot.”

“Why was this the most genius shot i’ve ever seen,” wrote one fan.

Another tweeted: “I haven’t gasped in astonishment at a single shot like this from any superhero movie since 2004.”

The first teaser for the film, released last year, did not give away any plot details, however, the second appears to have given a bit more away. The end of the clip shows Ken and Barbie leaving Barbieland and entering the real world.

Meanwhile, promotional posters for the film released on Tuesday (4 April), revealed that America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, Connor Swindells, and Jamie Demetriou will be playing “humans”.

The supporting cast also includes Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Kate McKinnon, some of whom appear to be playing other iterations of Barbie and Ken.

Barbie is set to be released in cinemas on 21 July.