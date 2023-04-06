Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A new teaser trailer for the Barbie film has divulged some exciting cast member surprises.

The film, co-written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, is set for release this summer and stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken,

Gerwig (Lady Bird, Little Women) is directing the film based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel. It is the first live-action Barbie film after several animated direct-to-video and streaming television films.

The plot follows Barbie, who gets expelled from “Barbie Land” for being a less-than-perfect doll. She sets off for the human world to find true happiness.

Fans quickly reacted to some of the rapid succession of surprise announcements online.

Here are some of the biggest cast updates fans were not expecting, as the trailer dropped on Tuesday 4 April.

1. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa will appear as a mermaid in the Barbie film.

Fans were quick to lose their minds at the announcement that British pop star Dua Lipa will be making an appearance. @mattxiv commented on Instagram: “shaking crying throwing up etc”, while @heyclairk tweeted: “dua lipa as a mermaid barbie is going to SLAY.”

2. Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan will appear as a diplomat in the Barbie film.

The Irish actor is best known for her roles in the sitcom Derry Girls and Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton.

3. Alexandra Shipp

Alexandra Shipp will appear as a celebrated author in the Barbie film.

”Alexandra Shipp? ... Nah they’re coming for my money,” one excitable fan tweeted.

4. Michael Cera

Michael Cera will appear as a Ken Doll, an announcement that already has fans campaigning for his Best Supporting Actor nomination.

“The campaign for Michael Cera as Best Supporting Actor for ‘Allan’ begins now,” one fan tweeted, while another wrote: “I genuinely cannot stop laughing at Michael Cera.”

The Superbad star has received particular attention for his hair, which has been dyed red for the movie.

5. Hari Nef

US actor and model Hari Nef will appear as a doctor in the Barbie film.

“We finally have a transgender Barbie!!” one fan celebrated. “I’m even more excited for the Barbie movie than I already was... Hari Nef is going to inspire so many little trans girls who will know they can be Barbie too.”

Barbie is planned to hit UK and US cinemas 21 July 2023.