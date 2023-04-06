Recreate Margot Robbie’s Barbie look with these pink heels

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bringing to life the plastic-fantastic world of the iconic doll, the new trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has dropped – and it’s sent the internet into a frenzy.

With Margot Robbie in the titular role (she’s everything) and a bronzed-up Ryan Gosling as Ken (just Ken), as well as cameos from the likes of Dua Lipa, Helen Mirron, Michael Cera and Will Ferrell, it’s set to be the film of the summer (maybe the year).

Of course, a flurry of memes soon followed the teaser trailer with eagle-eyed fans looking for Barbie Easter eggs and making predictions about the still underwraps plot. But it’s the nostalgia-fuelled fashion that got us most excited.

From Ken’s neon roller skates (“I’m literally never without them”), pastel gingham and hot pink boilersuits to candy coloured striped co-ords, bell bottoms, berets and shell necklaces, Barbiecore is officially back – but it was the pair of fluffy pink mules that really got the style set talking.

The scene in question sees Margot Robbie’s Barbie walking into frame before slipping off the embellished heels, with her feet remaining in the Barbie doll’s signature downward slope.

If you’re dedicated to channeling the style icon that is Barbie this summer, the sparkly stilettos are as good a place as any to start – and we’ve found the best high street styles to replicate the look. You’re welcome.

Zara high heel fabric shoes with feather detail: £89.99, Zara.com

(Zara )

Featuring the same fluffy detailing as Barbie’s heels, Zara’s design boasts a pointed toe, slingback court shoe silhouette and elastic strap at the back. The fabric’s slightly shiny finish matches the feathered front, while the flexible technical latex foam insole offers greater comfort.

Buy now

Where’s That From ‘Laney’ chunky perspex platform high heels: £29.99, Debenhams.com

(Debenhams )

Go big or go home with these showstopping platform heels. The open toe design is teamed with a perspex finish, 17.7cm platform sole and fluffy detailing that is reminiscent of Barbie’s mules. Whether contrasting a simple black dress or dressing up jeans, they’re an evening-wear staple.

Buy now

Karen Millen leather diamante feather heeled mule: £90, Karenmillen.com

(Karen Millen )

Karen Millen’s party-ready heels feature similar embellishment detailing and feathering as Barbie’s mules. Coming in a hot pink finish, the diamante-detailed strap adds a touch of glitz. The perfect way to elevate your evening-wear, even Barbie would be jealous.

Buy now

Bershka high heel sandals with feathers: £39.99, Bershka.com

(Berskha )

These mid-heel sandals are finished in a fuschia pink that’s very a la mode for 2023. Designed with comfort in mind, there’s a flexible technical latex foam insole, square open toe and buckle ankle fastening. Adding the final flourish, the matching hot pink feathering is very Barbie-esque.

Buy now

Mango plom feather detail high heel sandals, bright pink: £89.99, Johnlewis.com

(Mango)

Mango’s heels boast a simple stiletto silhouette with the playful pink pom detailing adding interest to the squared-off toes. Elevating the shoes, the fastening wraps around the ankle before secured as a bow. The perfect night-out shoe, team with an LBD and let the shoes take centrestage.

Buy now

