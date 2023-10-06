It’s a privilege to watch acting greats like Michael Caine grow old on celluloid

There is a powerful significance to the opening shot of The Great Escaper. In this year’s British feelgood film – released in cinemas this weekend – a figure stands on a shingle beach looking out to sea. His mighty frame is silhouetted against the chilly gun-metal grey of the English Channel as he leans proudly, even defiantly, on a walking stick. This is the picture – it’s almost a still – of an old man contemplating the inevitable.

On one level, of course, Oliver Parker’s film tells of Bernard Jordan, a veteran who in 2014 made headlines by slipping away from his care home to France, to mark the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings. He became a plucky national hero for that week’s news cycle. But even from behind, even with the unfamiliar stick, you know that the figure on the shore is Michael Caine. So on another subliminal level, the shot is telling you something else: that this is a valediction; this could be the last time we ever see perhaps Britain’s greatest-ever film star on the big screen.

Thanks to Covid, Caine hadn’t made a film for three years before The Great Escaper, and his physical needs as an 89-year-old had to be accommodated in order to get the shoot done. “I thought I was finished,” he has said. “And I suddenly did it – and had such a wonderful time. They gave me a very good walking stick, and I was able to do scenes that needed that. I’d just do them once and then fall over.”