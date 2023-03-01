Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The cinema release schedule in March is, in a word, random.

Not only is there Scream 6, which was fast-tracked following the success of number five just 13 months ago, but there’s 65, a post-apocalyptic alien thriller fronted by Adam Driver, who’d be the first to admit he’s an unexpected choice for lead.

Elsewhere, there’s a sports comedy following four Tom Brady-obsessed NFL fans, played by screen titans Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, a Dungeons & Dragons adaptation starring Hugh Grant, and a sequel to (checks notes) DC film Shazam! – as we said: random.

Ti West’s X sequel, Pearl, will also finally be released in the UK, an inexplicable six months after it came out in America.

And then you have the below five films, which you should set time aside to go and see in the cinema.

Close

Release date: 3 March

The sight of journalists crying into their tissues was a common one at Cannes Film Festival in May 2022. This was in large part due to Close, which, following Aftersun, is yet another acclaimed tearjerker that was snapped up by Mubi. Directed by Lukas Dhont, the Belgian coming-of-age tale follows two teenage boys whose friendship is tested when those around them notice that their bond is particularly intimate. The result is a moving insight into young love anchored by two remarkable performances from child stars Eden Dambrine and Gustav de Waele.

Other People’s Children

Release date: 17 March

Virginie Efira and Callie Ferreira-Goncalves in ‘Other People’s Children’ (Ad Vitam)

Other People’s Children is a simplistic character study exploring a woman’s desire to have a child, heightened by the bond she forms with her boyfriend’s daughter. The French film, written and directed by Rebecca Zlotowski, features a tender performance from Virginie Efira (Benedetta), whose likeable Rachel continually hides her frustrations behind a smile. There are no showdowns, no screaming matches, no overreactions; this is a slice-of-life drama unafraid to show life as it usually is – and is a better film for it.

Rye Lane

Release date: 17 March

To call Rye Lane a vibrant south London version of Before Sunset or Two Days in Paris is to do director Raine Allen Miller’s debut film a sort-of injustice. Yes, it thrusts two strangers together at impressionable times in their lives and follows them over the course of a day. But the colourful depiction of the film’s locations (an art gallery in Peckham, an underground karaoke bar in Brixton) makes this feel like its own beast. Throw into the mix the charming performances from Vivian Oparah (Class), Industry’s David Jonsson – not to mention one huge cameo – and you have an enjoyable rom-com that Richard Linklater and Julie Delpy would approve of.

The Beasts

Release date: 24 March

Denis Menochet in ‘The Beasts’ (Curzon)

If Denis Menochet is in a film, you’d better stand to attention. While mostly being known by international audiences for his appearance in the tense opening scene of Inglourious Basterds, he’s delivered a relentless amount of standout roles throughout his career (see: By the Grace of God, François Ozon’s takedown of the Catholic Church, and Xavier Legrand's divorce drama Custody). With The Beasts, he’s added another to the list. The film follows escalating tensions between a French couple and their Spanish neighbours in the Galician countryside – and that’s all you should know going in. An early contender for the the best film of 2023 so far.

Infinity Pool

Release date: 24 March

Since 2012, Brandon Cronenberg, son of filmmaker David, has made films that, put simply, are not for everyone. Antiviral was an effective debut, and Posssessor, his 2020 follow-up, was even better. While Infinity Pool doesn’t quite match the highs of Possessor, it certainly demands as much attention thanks to its lurid, whiplash-inducing shocks. Cronenberg enjoys provoking and, should you enjoy being provoked, this is the film for you. The film follows a couple (Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman) who, while holidaying at an isolated island resort, get caught up in a world of hedonism.