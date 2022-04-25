Watching films is a lot like falling in love. No, seriously. While some make for a fun fling you might not necessarily return to (#sorrynotsorry), others are serious relationship material – films you can spend a lot of time with, keep learning from and which always bring something new to hold your interest.

Whether it’s a classic blockbuster that brings the thrill-factor, a compelling drama you can curl up with and lose yourself in, or a sci-fi epic that makes you question life, the universe and everything, the brilliant news is that you can watch and own the latest and greatest Warner Bros. films on digital now.

Collecting your favourite films and latest releases on digital ensures the highest possible quality, and the ultimate convenience, too. Your film faves are all there, instantly available to view at your leisure, whether you’re introducing a much-loved movie to your partner, settling down with the family to enjoy a family favourite, or getting together with friends to tick off another of your to-watch list.

Here are a few contenders...

Breathtaking sci-fi

Great sci-fi both transports us completely from the world we live in, while making us consider how we do so, and ways we might do things differently.

Watch Timothée Chalamet’s incredible performance in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi masterpiece Dune (Warner Bros.)

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man who must travel to join his family as the fief rulers of Arrakis, a distant, harsh and dangerous planet which hosts the exclusive supply of the most valuable resource in existence – Spice. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over this precious commodity, only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

For something a little closer to Earth, Blade Runner: The Final Cut is the only version of this ageless classic over which director Ridley Scott had complete artistic control, bringing his dystopian vision of replicants and blade runners to full and unforgettable life. Though when it comes to ‘classic’, they don’t get much more so than Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, hailed as one of the finest sci-fi epics since its release in 1968. As the basis of any greatest films collection, these films are ever-relevant, genre defining and will grow with you (and whoever you share them with).

Action-packed adventure

When it comes to high-quality adventure films, dive into the cyberpunk universe of the original Matrix Trilogy so you’re in the perfect place to enjoy 2021’s blockbusting Matrix Resurrections, with Keanu Reeves reprising his career-defining role as Neo, the hero battling the machines in a simulated universe. Alternatively, slip yourself into the wild world of Mad Max, via the first cinematic trilogy (including an unforgettable Tina Turner in Beyond Thunderdome), alongside 2015’s Fury Road revival of the franchise, starring Tom Hardy and an equally unforgettable Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa. While for an action series with a side order of lols, check out Eighties classic Lethal Weapon featuring Riggs and Murtagh and its titular weaponry firing across its four iterations. For gripping action adventure, it’s a world always worth revisiting.

Go full Mad Max in Mad Max: Fury Road. Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy helm the juggernaut in this excellent addition to the franchise (Warner Bros.)

Captivating drama

When it comes to ‘human’ and ‘compelling’, try on King Richard for size – the story of Venus and Serena Williams and their hard-driving, larger-than-life father.

Brilliant biopic King Richard tells the incredible tale of tennis megastars Venus and Serena Williams (Warner Bros.)

Or for another kind of human drama that draws you in to wring you out, choose the uplifting redemptive arc of many a film-goer’s all-time favourite, The Shawshank Redemption, beautifully played by Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins. While for a classic drama that pierces the heart, then follow the fortunes of Rick Blaine, Ilsa Lund and Victor Lazlo as they cross paths unforgettably in Casablanca, which this year celebrates its 80th anniversary. A kiss may just be a kiss, but this is a movie to cherish forever.

