Florence Pugh claims she is too busy for love and is ‘tricky’ to date
Florence Pugh has said she does not have time to date, adding she thinks of herself as “tricky”.
The 29-year-old, who is set to play Yelena Belova in Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster Thunderbolts, opened up about her busy schedule.
She spoke about her desire to dedicate more time to her personal life - suggesting she is “sympathetic” to people who date her as she has such little time off.
Pugh is known for starring in the romance We Live In Time alongside Andrew Garfield and for playing Jean Tatlock in Oppenheimer.
Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK, Pugh said: “I’m more sympathetic to the people who are in love with me, because it’s not easy.
“I’m tricky – I’m always busy, I can never make dates. But it’s not good enough for me to ask someone to just to accept that. I’ll just end up alone. I don’t want that – I want a family.”
“I’ve worked back-to-back since I started, and I’ve missed so much.
“I’ve now come to terms with things that I don’t like about myself and want to change. I don’t want to have things just happen to me any more.”
Pugh previously dated American actor and filmmaker Zach Braff, best known for playing JD in the hit sitcom Scrubs, and faced online criticism for their 21-year age gap.
The actress spoke out about the scrutiny in an Instagram video posted in April 2020, saying people were “hurling abuse” after she shared a photograph for Braff’s birthday, causing her to turn off the comment section as a result.
The Oxford-born actress recently played Princess Irulan in the science fiction film Dune: Part Two, alongside Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.
Pugh will also reprise her role as assassin character Yelena in the upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts, following the character’s appearances in Black Widow and Hawkeye with Hollywood actors Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour.
In the film, Pugh jumps off the second tallest building in the world, the Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, breaking stunt records.
She said: “I got to do a stunt that has never been done before. My double, the female co-ordinator and I are all now Guinness World Record holders.
“I give so much of my body to what I do.”
Pugh features on the cover of the May issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK which is on sale from April 17 and online here.
