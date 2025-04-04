Florence Pugh leaps from 2,000ft skyscraper for Marvel Thunderbolts stunt

Marvel have released behind-the-scenes footage showing Florence Pugh jumping from the second tallest building in the world as part of a stunt for the upcoming film Thunderbolts.

Video shows the 29-year-old actress being rigged up with safety harnesses before stepping off the side of the Merdeka 118, a 118 floor, 2,225ft skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“For any stunt, in any movie - this is amazing,” said Pugh. “It’s strange how zen I feel.”

Thunderbolts, scheduled for release on 2 May, sees Pugh resume her role as assassin Yelena Belova, recruited into a team of fellow comic book antiheroes in search of redemption by taking on a dangerous mission.