Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:40
Florence Pugh leaps from 2,000ft skyscraper for Marvel Thunderbolts stunt
Marvel have released behind-the-scenes footage showing Florence Pugh jumping from the second tallest building in the world as part of a stunt for the upcoming film Thunderbolts.
Video shows the 29-year-old actress being rigged up with safety harnesses before stepping off the side of the Merdeka 118, a 118 floor, 2,225ft skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
“For any stunt, in any movie - this is amazing,” said Pugh. “It’s strange how zen I feel.”
Thunderbolts, scheduled for release on 2 May, sees Pugh resume her role as assassin Yelena Belova, recruited into a team of fellow comic book antiheroes in search of redemption by taking on a dangerous mission.
Up next
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
05:39
Singer-songwriter James Bay launches new Music Box series
10:46
The Oscars | Overrated or Underrated?
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:48
Disease alert as Myanmar earthquake victims treated in field hospitals
00:45
Labour minister says chlorinated chicken ‘will remain illegal in UK’
00:49
Watch moment Prince William unveils location for 2025 Earthshot Prize
01:23
Danish prime minister sends message to Trump over Greenland
00:18
Jose Mourinho pinches nose of rival manager after heated derby clash
00:26
Jack Grealish fights back tears after scoring on poignant anniversary
00:36
Seven ejected as Timberwolves and Pistons get into mass brawl
00:16