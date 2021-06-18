James Gunn has disclosed that he “casually” spoke to people in charge at Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and DC regarding a big blockbuster crossover.

“I would love for it to happen,” he wrote during a Q&A on Twitter, adding that he doesn’t think it’s likely but at the same time he doesn’t think it’s an impossibility, either.

The 50-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy director also mentioned that “constantly seeing crossovers & mashups is less enchanting” to him than “a strong story.”

In a subsequent tweet, he revealed that he finds it “disconcerting” that many people seem more interested in “crossovers, cameos, references & post-credit scenes than they do the actual story & characters of a specific film”.

“When making a film I spend 99.9 per cent of my time thinking about story and character and 0.1 per cent the rest,” he wrote.

Gunn has previously directed superhero films for both MCU and DC Comics. He directed The Suicide Squad for DC and Guardians of the Galaxy for MCU.

When a fan asked the director who would win if he were given the green light and complete creative control over a Guardians of the Galaxy vs Suicide Squad movie. He replied saying: “The Fans.”

Another fan questioned Gunn about post-credit scenes in Suicide Squad, to which he replied that the movie does have a post-credit scene and that he “loves” them.

“I think they give the audience a reason to sit through all the folks who worked so hard on the show. But they’re always an afterthought, a snack, not the main course,” he wrote.

There have been crossovers between DC and Marvel in comic books before. The first time characters from both universes were used together was in Superman vs The Amazing Spider-Man comic published in the Seventies.