Jennifer Garner’s Instagram post sparks emotional reaction from entertainment world

A new Instagram post from Jennifer Garner sparked an emotional reaction online from the entertainment world.

The post focused on the Alias and Elektra actor’s children who were returning to school for the first time in months through the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“The school year starts in dribs and drabs, but today’s the real deal for my family — we are back,” she captioned the post. “3/3 masked, 2/3 [vaccinated] (soon, please, 11 and under), every one eager, tentative, bold, vulnerable and — as far as I can tell — smiling under the three-ply.”

She continued: “Thank you teachers, thank you administrators, thank you school staff — for being on the receiving end of a year and a half of feelings (kids’ and parents’) — big and loud, quiet and deep.”

You can see the post here:

“Thank you science for getting us this far and this much closer to health and freedom,” she continued. “Thank you for mums in your corner and gallows humour and the sun that rises, no matter what. And please, God, hold us in the palm of your hands.”

After reading the post, friends from the entertainment world replied including The Office’s Angela Kinsey who responded with a heart emoji while musician Rita Wilson added: “How lovely.”

Actor Juliette Lewis said: “This is every parent what a beautiful beautiful post,” while Camila McConaughey added: “Very well said!”

Garner has three children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

On Friday, Affleck made his first red carpet appearance with Jennifer Lopez since the pair got back together.