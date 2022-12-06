Jump to content

Fans praise Jonah Hill for mental health documentary: ‘This movie will save lives’

‘I learned more about mental health in 90 minutes than I did with six years of reading self help books,’ fan wrote

Ellie Muir
Tuesday 06 December 2022 10:20
Comments
'Stutz' on Netflix

Jonah Hill fans are praising the actor for his mental health Netflix documentary Stutz.

In the documentary – which was releaed on 14 November – the Superbad star interviews his longtime therapist, Phil Stutz, who shares tools for coping with mental health struggles.

The 38-year-old, who directed Stutz himself, opens up about his own experiences. Meanwhile, Stutz provides actionable advice and techniques for viewers.

Fans have called the informative documentary “life-changing” and a must-see for anyone struggling with mental health issues.

One person tweeted: “Stutz on Netflix [is] life-changing. I feel so empowered now. Jonah Hill I love you 1000X.”

“I learned more about mental health in 90 minutes than I did with six years of reading self help books and going to various therapists,” said another.

Unlike other therapists whose approach is primarily to listen to their patients, Stutz takes a more active role in the process.

In the film, the therapist says his tools “turn problems to possibilities”.

According to Stutz, each tool he recommends – which are accompanied by cards with hand-drawn illustrations – make even the biggest, most complicated problems into something manageable.

Jonah Hill and therapist Phil Stutz offer life changing advice in Netflix documentary

(Netflix)

Fans have praised Stutz for sharing his expertise. One fan wrote: “This is a once in a lifetime chance to see in depth, how therapy can help and should not be looked down upon.”

“Can someone show this to Jonah Hill and tell him Stutz is life changing and I’m so glad he made it. This movie will save lives. Phenomenal,” wrote another.

Hill reveals in the documentary that he began seeing Stutz after struggling with self-esteem as a teenager and finding that fame "didn’t cure" these issues.

(Getty Images)

The actor also has opened up about how the “brutal” media fuelled “negative feelings” about himself.

"When I met you, I was 33, maybe,” Hill tells Stutz in the film. “I had an incredible amount of success.”

He continues: “[But] inherently, at my core, I’m still this unlovable person. The work is inching towards not only accepting [that] it’s great to be this person, but that’s still very hard.”

“It made me beyond depressed,” Hill said. “At the same time, the media kept being really brutal about my weight.”

The 21 Jump Street star said he made the film to “give therapy and the tools” he has learned from Stutz to as many people as possible.

You can find the tools recommended by therapist Phil Stutz here.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

