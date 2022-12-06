Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Warner Bros’ The Flash starring Ezra Miller will now be released sooner than planned.

The film, which was originally headed for cinemas on 23 June 2023, will now show in cinemas from 16 June.

The film stars Miller in the leading role of The Flash aka Barry Allen.

The Flash’s fate was hanging in the balance after a series of allegations against Miller which ranged from assault to burglary.

However, in August, the actor broke their silence by issuing a statement which explained that they were “suffering complex mental health issues”.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” read a statement provided to Variety by Miller’s representatives.

“I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” they continued, adding, “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The actor’s controversy started when a video surfaced showing them appearing to choke a female fan in Reyjavik in Iceland, although no charges were pressed.

Later they were accused of “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare” of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes - however Eyes has denied being abused by the actor.

Earlier this year Miller was accused of stealing alcohol, but pleaded not guilty to this allegation in October.

The forthcoming film is an American DC Comics based superhero movie based on the character The Flash.

The Flash also stars Michael Keaton who will be appearing as Batman for the first time in 30 years.

Ben Affleck will also star as Batman, while Sasha Calle will appear as Supergirl.

The Flash will be available in cinemas from 16 June 2023.