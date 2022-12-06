✕ Close Actress Kirstie Alley dead at 71

Kirstie Alley, an actor best known for her role in the sitcom Cheers, has died at the age of 71, according to her family.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” her family wrote on Twitter.

Alley was surrounded by loved ones at the Moffit Cancer Center in Florida in her final moments, they said.

Alley’s Look Who’s Talking co-star John Travolta paid tribute to the actor in a statement on Monday.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he wrote on Instagram. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

In her later years, Alley claimed she was “blackballed” by Hollywood for her conservative views and support for Donald Trump.