Kirstie Alley death – latest: Cheers and Look Who’s Talking actress dies at 71, as John Travolta pays tribute
Cheers actress died after battle with cancer, according to family
Kirstie Alley, an actor best known for her role in the sitcom Cheers, has died at the age of 71, according to her family.
“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” her family wrote on Twitter.
Alley was surrounded by loved ones at the Moffit Cancer Center in Florida in her final moments, they said.
Alley’s Look Who’s Talking co-star John Travolta paid tribute to the actor in a statement on Monday.
“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he wrote on Instagram. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”
In her later years, Alley claimed she was “blackballed” by Hollywood for her conservative views and support for Donald Trump.
Earlier this year, Kirstie Alley was revealed as Baby Mammoth on The Masked Singer.
Kirstie Alley is revealed as Baby Mammoth on The Masked Singer as she is eliminated
Second competitor from the third round has been voted off the show
Kristin Chenoweth says she’s ‘devastated’ following Kirstie Alley’s death
Podcast host Kimberley Johnson pays tribute to Kirstie Alley despite their differences
“I’m sorry to hear Kirstie Alley has died. She was a Trump supporter and she blocked me, so we were not on the same page politically but that woman was immensely talented, hysterically funny and I’m grateful for her unforgettable contribution to entertainment. RIP,” Start Me Up podcast host Kimberley Johnson wrote on Twitter.
Clip of Kirstie Alley and John Travolta dancing in 1989’s Look Who’s Talking goes viral
A clip of Kirstie Alley and John Travolta dancing in 1989’s Look Who’s Talking has gone viral.
Jackée Harry pays tribute to Kirstie Alley
“Whether you agreed with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many – through the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit,” Jackée Harry wrote.
“RIP, luv. You were one of a kind.”
Trump pays tribute to ‘great’ Kirstie Alley
Donald Trump has paid tribute to the late Kirstie Alley.
On Monday (5 December), Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Kirstie was a great person who truly loved the USA. She will be missed!!!”
Trump pays tribute to ‘great’ Kirstie Alley
Alley was a vocal supporter of Trump
Larry The Cable Guy pays tribute to Kirstie Alley
Alley stirred controversy with opinions on Ukraine war and gender
As The Independent has reported over the years, Kirstie Alley wasn’t afraid to share her opinions on hot-button topics like the Ukraine war and changing notions of gender.
Here are some of our articles about her views.
Kirstie Alley says gender neutral term ‘chestfeeding’ is ‘insanity’
The 70-year-old actor says gender neutral language is ‘nullifying of women and their abilities’
DWTS pro Maks Chmerkovskiy calls out former partner Kirstie Alley over Ukraine tweet
Ukraine-born dancer appeared on ‘DWTS’ with Alley in 2011
Megyn Kelly mourns loss of Kirstie Alley
Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is among the many well-known figures mourning the death of Cheers actress Kirstie Alley.
“This is such sad news,” Kelly wrote on Twitter on Monday. “A beautiful, brave, funny and beloved woman.”
Cheers star spoke openly of struggles with drugs
Kirstie Alley was known for being upfront about her views.
In 2019, she revealed she used to be addicted to cocaine in the 1970s, while celebrating 40 years of sobriety.
The Cheers actor, who also starred in Look Who’s Talking, opened up about her battle with drug addiction on Twitter.
Alley, 68, shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers she’d bought, writing: “For u who don’t know much about me, I used to be a coke head. I quit drugs in 1979 & vowed to spend the same $ weekly on flowers that I’d spent on drugs. I buy & arrange my own flowers as a gift to MYSELF. I buy them in the grocery store [sic].”
Jacob Stolworthy has more info.
Kirstie Alley reveals she was a 'coke head' in the 1970s
Cheers star opened up about her former addiction on Twitter
