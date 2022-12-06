Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1670313627

Kirstie Alley death – latest: Cheers and Look Who’s Talking actress dies at 71, as John Travolta pays tribute

Cheers actress died after battle with cancer, according to family

Josh Marcus,Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 06 December 2022 08:00
Comments
Actress Kirstie Alley dead at 71

Kirstie Alley, an actor best known for her role in the sitcom Cheers, has died at the age of 71, according to her family.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” her family wrote on Twitter.

Alley was surrounded by loved ones at the Moffit Cancer Center in Florida in her final moments, they said.

Alley’s Look Who’s Talking co-star John Travolta paid tribute to the actor in a statement on Monday.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” he wrote on Instagram. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

In her later years, Alley claimed she was “blackballed” by Hollywood for her conservative views and support for Donald Trump.

Recommended

1670313627

Earlier this year, Kirstie Alley was revealed as Baby Mammoth on The Masked Singer.

Read more:

Kirstie Alley is revealed as Baby Mammoth on The Masked Singer as she is eliminated

Second competitor from the third round has been voted off the show

Peony Hirwani6 December 2022 08:00
1670311800

Kristin Chenoweth says she’s ‘devastated’ following Kirstie Alley’s death

Peony Hirwani6 December 2022 07:30
1670310000

Podcast host Kimberley Johnson pays tribute to Kirstie Alley despite their differences

“I’m sorry to hear Kirstie Alley has died. She was a Trump supporter and she blocked me, so we were not on the same page politically but that woman was immensely talented, hysterically funny and I’m grateful for her unforgettable contribution to entertainment. RIP,” Start Me Up podcast host Kimberley Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Peony Hirwani6 December 2022 07:00
1670307300

Clip of Kirstie Alley and John Travolta dancing in 1989’s Look Who’s Talking goes viral

A clip of Kirstie Alley and John Travolta dancing in 1989’s Look Who’s Talking has gone viral.

Peony Hirwani6 December 2022 06:15
1670305500

Jackée Harry pays tribute to Kirstie Alley

“Whether you agreed with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many – through the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit,” Jackée Harry wrote.

“RIP, luv. You were one of a kind.”

Peony Hirwani6 December 2022 05:45
1670302827

Trump pays tribute to ‘great’ Kirstie Alley

Donald Trump has paid tribute to the late Kirstie Alley.

On Monday (5 December), Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Kirstie was a great person who truly loved the USA. She will be missed!!!”

Read more:

Trump pays tribute to ‘great’ Kirstie Alley

Alley was a vocal supporter of Trump

Peony Hirwani6 December 2022 05:00
1670300100

Larry The Cable Guy pays tribute to Kirstie Alley

Peony Hirwani6 December 2022 04:15
1670297402

Alley stirred controversy with opinions on Ukraine war and gender

As The Independent has reported over the years, Kirstie Alley wasn’t afraid to share her opinions on hot-button topics like the Ukraine war and changing notions of gender.

Here are some of our articles about her views.

Kirstie Alley says gender neutral term ‘chestfeeding’ is ‘insanity’

The 70-year-old actor says gender neutral language is ‘nullifying of women and their abilities’

DWTS pro Maks Chmerkovskiy calls out former partner Kirstie Alley over Ukraine tweet

Ukraine-born dancer appeared on ‘DWTS’ with Alley in 2011

Josh Marcus6 December 2022 03:30
1670296502

Megyn Kelly mourns loss of Kirstie Alley

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is among the many well-known figures mourning the death of Cheers actress Kirstie Alley.

“This is such sad news,” Kelly wrote on Twitter on Monday. “A beautiful, brave, funny and beloved woman.”

Josh Marcus6 December 2022 03:15
1670295602

Cheers star spoke openly of struggles with drugs

Kirstie Alley was known for being upfront about her views.

In 2019, she revealed she used to be addicted to cocaine in the 1970s, while celebrating 40 years of sobriety.

The Cheers actor, who also starred in Look Who’s Talking, opened up about her battle with drug addiction on Twitter.

Alley, 68, shared a photo of a bouquet of flowers she’d bought, writing: “For u who don’t know much about me, I used to be a coke head. I quit drugs in 1979 & vowed to spend the same $ weekly on flowers that I’d spent on drugs. I buy & arrange my own flowers as a gift to MYSELF. I buy them in the grocery store [sic].”

Jacob Stolworthy has more info.

Kirstie Alley reveals she was a 'coke head' in the 1970s

Cheers star opened up about her former addiction on Twitter

Josh Marcus6 December 2022 03:00

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in