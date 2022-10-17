Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of alcohol from a neighbour’s home.

The Flash star – who is non-binary – appeared in court on Monday (17 October) remotely from Burlington, Vermont.

During the arraignment for their felony burglary charge, which stems from an incident in May, they pleaded not guilty and agreed to conditions that they not have any contact with the homeowner or go to the residence.

The incident was one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behaviour by the 30-year-old actor stretching from Hawaii to Vermont.

On 1 May, Vermont State Police responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford and said they found that several bottles of alcohol had been taken from a residence while the homeowner was away.

The homeowner said he had been friends with Miller for about 18 years and bought the home a year and half ago in the town, where Miller had also purchased a home.

Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

The Independent has contacted Miller’s representatives for comment.

The actor was also arrested twice this year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar, and accused of grooming an 18-year-old Native American activist by her parents.

Ezra Miller appeared in court virtually on Monday (The Associated Press)

However, the teenage activist denied that she had been abused and called the accusations against Miller “a disgusting and irresponsible smear campaign”.

In August, Miller apologised for their actions, saying that they had been “going through an intense period of crisis”.

Despite the controversies, the release of Miller’s forthcoming superhero film The Flash is still scheduled for 2023.

Last week, Insecure star Issa Rae said that the response to the allegations against Miller within the industry had shown “the lengths that Hollywood will go to to protect” alleged offenders.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.