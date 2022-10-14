Issa Rae claims Ezra Miller’s The Flash shows ‘the lengths Hollywood will go to’ to protect alleged offenders
Miller has been faced with a number of allegations in recent years
Issa Rae has claimed that the response to the allegations against Ezra Miller have shown “the lengths that Hollywood will go to to protect” alleged offenders.
In recent years, a number of allegations have been levelled against Miller, including those of disorderly conduct, assault and burglary.
The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, was also accused of grooming and “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating and endangering the safety and welfare” an 18-year-old by her father.
However, the teenager denied that she had been abused, calling the accusations against Miller “a disgusting and irresponsible smear campaign”.
In August, Miller apologised for their actions, saying that they had been “going through an intense period of crisis”.
“I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour,” they said. “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”
Despite the controversies, the release of Miller’s forthcoming superhero film The Flash is still scheduled for 2023.
In a new interview with Elle, Insecure creator Rae said that she strived to “listen to women” when they came forward with allegations and was horrified by the lengths the industry had gone to to allegedly protect Miller.
“I’m going to be real, the stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood,” she claimed.
“There’s this person... who’s been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there’s an effort to save the movie and them. That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to to save itself and to protect alleged offenders,” she claimed.
Rae continued: “Don’t do that, and women may be able to thrive. They won’t have to live in fear of keeping silent because it’ll ruin their careers. It’s just a constant pattern... that’ll only persist if Hollywood continues to insist on being this way.”
The Independent has contacted Miller’s representatives for comment.
Asked if she believed things had changed for women post the #MeToo era, Rae said: “Sadly, not much. It feels like we’re regressing, depressingly so. There are just too many enablers for there to be real change.
“People have to be held accountable. There have to be legitimate consequences. Hollywood is very bad about consequences. It’s literally the worst industry when it comes to punishing people for misdeeds and actions, because money will always reign supreme. That’s something that, even by working in this industry, we’re enabling.”
