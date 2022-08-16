Ezra Miller has apologised for past behaviour and revealed a struggle with “complex mental health issues” in a statement breaking the silence after multiple recent controversies.

In the statement provided to Variety, The Flash star described the period as an “intense crisis,” and has expressed commitment to a return to a “healthy, safe, and productive” stage of life.

The 29-year-old was recently charged with harassment and felony burglary.

Miller’s behaviour has brought about an uncertain fate for Warner Bros’ forthcoming movie The Flash.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.