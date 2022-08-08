Jump to content
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont

The Flash actor allegedly stole several bottles of alcohol from a property in May

Bevan Hurley
Monday 08 August 2022 23:04
Ezra Miller

Scandal-plagued actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Vermont, authorities say.

The Vermont State Police said in a statement they had received a complaint that several bottles of alcohol had been stolen from an address in County Rd in Stamford on 1 May.

The homeowners were not present at the time.

After reviewing surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses state police said they had probable cause to charge The Flash actor, 29, with felony burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

Miller was “ultimately” located just after 11pm on Sunday night when he was issued with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 26 September.

Police named the victim as Isaac Winokur, of Stamford, Vermont, a small rural settlement of around 850 residents in Bennington County.

Miller’s address is also listed in Stamford.

Breaking more to come

