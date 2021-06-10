Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer has some fans thrilled and others disappointed

Fans have had a mixed reaction to the new Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer featuring LeBron James and the Looney Tunes gang.

On Wednesday (9 June) Warner Bros Pictures unveiled the movie’s trailer featuring the Lakers legend, Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny, voiced by Zendaya.

One excited fan wrote: “Okay, I had my doubts, but now I REALLY want to see the new Space Jam movie. #SpaceJamANewLegacy”

“I’mma take my wife and kids to watch it... No doubt about it,” wrote another.

A user with mixed emotions wrote: “THIS LOOKS SOOOOOO GOOD. Hope it won’t flop when the movie comes out.”

However, not everyone is happy with the new preview. One disappointed person wrote: “I’m not the type of person to sugarcoat anything, if I see something that makes no sense I will say something. The original Space Jam is a classic, this is not even close. It’s a bust.”

Another shared their doubts concerning James’ acting. They wrote: “Lebron James is such a bad actor… I don’t really like the preview for the new space jam movie.”

One user called the trailer “cheesy.”

Film Critic William Bibbiani speculated that Warner Bros spoiled the ending of the movie in the trailer.

Bibbiani wrote: “Did anyone else notice that Warner Bros. spoiled the ending of #SpaceJamANewLegacy in the trailer? I mean, it’s not even subtle. THEY LITERALLY SPELL IT OUT. (#SpoilerAlert, I suppose, although it’s really predictable and apparently WB doesn’t even care if we know about it.)”

“It’s a predictable conclusion to a family film,” he wrote. “But it’s also not a standard operating procedure, so it’s worth mentioning if only because it’s pretty danged weird.”

He concluded by presuming that this is all a wildly elaborate fake-out, “designed to lull us into a false sense of security before the movie blows our minds with how clever it is. Or maybe not? All we have to go on is the trailer for now so.”

Another user wrote: “The marketing for this movie feels like a shell game. They want us to focus on the basketball and not the weird second act that’ll probably focus on the Warner Brothers multiverse.”

Fans have also sounded off on social media around Lola Bunny’s voice after a Space Jam: A New Legacy promotion was released last weekend.

The first trailer for Space Jam 2 was released in April, and the sequel of the much-loved 1996 original was confirmed back in September 2018.

The film sees LeBron leading Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to win a basketball match against Al-G’s digitised champions on the court, the Goon Squad: a team of powered-up virtual avatars of professional basketball stars - all to save his son get them home safely.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will be released in the US in cinemas and on HBO Max on 16 July. Its UK release date follows a week later on 23 July.