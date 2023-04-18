Jump to content

Watch live as Michelle Yeoh meets fans in Kuala Lumpur after Oscars win

Oliver Browning
Tuesday 18 April 2023 10:26
Watch live as actor Michelle Yeoh meets fans in Kuala Lumpur after winning an Oscar.

The Hollywood star, 60, became the first Asian to win the Academy Award for best actress for her performance as a laundromat owner in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The film itself won a total of seven awards, including best picture.

Returning to her native Malaysia to celebrate her mother’s birthday, Yeoh said she felt a sense of relief after clinching the award and reiterated that her Oscars victory was a “beacon of hope” for Asian women.

“It was a roller coaster ride that started last year when the movie first came out. It was a whole year of not knowing, wanting, hoping, wishing,” she told a news conference.

“During the journey, everyone was asking, ‘Do you want the Oscar?’ I said, hell, yes, of course I want the Oscar. Who doesn’t? I am not going to beat around the bush and say no because it represents so much to so many of us.”

