The first trailer for Zach Braff’s new movie, A Good Person, starring Florence Pugh, is here.

Pugh, who was in a relationship with Braff for almost three years until they split up earlier this year, stars in the film as a once-thriving woman, Allison, who is involved in a tragedy that kills her fiancé’s sister.

Grief brings Allison together with Daniel (Morgan Freeman), her would-be father-in-law, with Daniel struggling to navigate raising a teenager and Allison looking for forgiveness and redemption.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Pugh wrote: “Here she is. First trailer to A Good Person is FINALLY HERE.

“This is the first time I’ve had the pleasure and the privilege of watching how the art is made from the very beginning to the very end.

“I am so proud of this creation, I’m so grateful to all those who jumped on board this crazy journey with us. Have a watch… enjoy.”

Actor Maisie Williams, who starred with Pugh in the 2014 film The Falling, was among the first to comment on the trailer, writing on Pugh’s Instagram: “Oh God, I’m crying already… congrats my love.”

Molly Shannon, who plays the mother of Pugh’s character in the film, commented: “Florence, you command a set like no one I know. I loved working with you! I can’t believe I got to play your mom in this movie. Lucky me! And you are SO FUNNY!!”

Braff, who wrote and directed the film, also posted the trailer on Twitter: “This looks amazing,” responded one fan.

“My wife and I cried and laughed watching this trailer. Already planning a date to see this in theatres,” added another.

“Looks fantastic, can’t wait to see it! Too early to pre order the soundtrack?” wrote a third.

A Good Person will be released in UK cinemas in March 2023, ahead of a release on Sky Cinema in April 2023.