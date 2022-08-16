Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Florenze Pugh and Zach Braff have split up after almost three years.

The former couple, who began dating in 2019, broke up earlier this year, the Don’t Worry Darling actor has revealed in a new interview.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Pugh told Harper’s Bazaar.

Pugh and Braff’s romance made headlines in 2019 due to the couple’s 21-year age gap.

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve don’t that,” she explained, suggesting that she’s still healing from the breakup.

“I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it,” Pugh said.

Opening up about the media interest surrounding their relationship, Pugh said she found the paparazzi “cruel and invasive”, and that she believes being famous should not be grounds for her private life to become public knowledge.

“Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it’s incredibly wrong,” Pugh said.

“I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she also addressed the backlash she received for wearing a transparent dress at a Valentino haute couture show in Rome in July.

Pugh said she thinks her critics took issue with the fact that she is “comfortable with [her] small breasts”, and this “aggravated” them.

“It was just alarming, how perturbed they were,” Push said. “They were so angry that I was confident, and they wanted to let me know that they would never wank over me. Well, don’t.”