Aaron Taylor-Johnson has distanced himself from claims he’ll be the next James Bond.

The Tenet actor made headlines on Tuesday (19 March) when it was reported that franchise producers were awaiting his response after making a “formal offer” for him to replace Daniel Craig as 007.

Taylor-Johnson, 33, was first rumoured for the role in January 2023 after it was reported producer Barbara Broccoli had been left impressed by a screen test with the actor, whose credits include Kick-Ass, Bullet Train and Nowhere Boy.

Now, seven months after awkwardly swerving questions about the rumours, he has once again attempted to pour water on the suggestion he’ll play the British spy in an interview conducted before the alleged offer was said to have been made.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone UK, Taylor-Johnson, who is promoting Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off Kraven the Hunter, said: “I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell. So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter. I don’t feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me. I feel like, whatever’s drawn out for me, I can f***ing do better.”

The outlet noted that he delivered the answer “with a wry smile”.

Elsewhere in the interview, he continued to pour water on the idea he might be Bond by saying he “doesn’t necessarily want... doing one action movie after another” to be his “brand”.

These comments echo quotes he made in August 2015, when, after being asked if it was exciting to consider playing Bond, he responded: “I just focus on the things I can have in my hands right now. What’s in front of me right now.”

According to The Sun, Eon Productions are hoping to start filming the 26th Bond film later this year, and 33-year-old Taylor-Johnson is producers’ choice for the role.

A source told the outlet: “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.

“As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

The Independent has contacted Taylor-Johnson and Eon productions for comment. The April/May issue of Rolling Stone UK is out now.