The actor who will shake up the James Bond franchise has been “revealed”, with British star Aaron Taylor-Johnson “expected to accept the role” imminently.

Ever since Daniel Craig announced that he would bow out of the spy franchise after latest film No Time to Die (2021), speculation has been rife over who would succeed him.

While rumours have included Tom Hardy, Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page and Idris Elba, who said the “disgusting” race discourse around his possible casting put him off the idea of playing Bond, it’s been claimed that the role has been offered to Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

According to The Sun, Eon Productions are hoping to start filming the 26th Bond film later this year, and 33-year-old Taylor-Johnson, whose credits include Kick-Ass, Tenet and Bullet Train, is their choice for the role.

A source told the outlet: “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.

“As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

The Independent has contacted Taylor-Johnson and Eon productions for comment.

In 2023, the actor reportedly sat down with producer Barbara Broccoli for a meeting that went “very well”, after there was speculation that he had filmed a secret audition in December 2022.

His alleged casting would corroborate claims made by Bond co-producer Michael G Wilson. who previously said the team was looking to make the new 007 a thirtysomething.

Taylor-Johnson himself failed to outright deny his possible casting as the spy in an interview ahead of his role in Sony’s Marvel spin-off Kraven the Hunter.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s credits include ‘Kick-Ass’, ‘Bullet Train’ and ‘Tenet’ (Getty Images)

In August 2023, when Esquire mentioned that he was one of the favourites to become the next Bond, he said: “As I’ve already told you, I have to go by the beat of my own drum. It’s my own path, what feels intuitive to me.

“I’ve never made a decision based on other people’s perspectives, or their judgments, or their expectations. You lose your f***ing mind if you do that. Your sense of worth and soul is gone. You need to understand what is integral to you and what feels right, and you’ve got to stay on track with what’s present in front of you. Kraven is what’s in front of me.”

He continued: “I’ve spent two years making Kraven. So all that hard work we put into trying to get that to where it is – that’s where I’m at right now.”

When asked if it was exciting to consider what could come next, he replied: “I just focus on the things I can have in my hands right now – what’s in front of me right now.”

After the interview, Kraven the Hunter was delayed from October 2023 to August 2024.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has ‘been offered the role of Bond’ (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Gett)

If Taylor-Johnson, who won a Golden Globe for his role in Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals, does end up playing the role, he would have scored the role over other contenders including Richard Madden, James Norton and reigning Best Actor Oscar winner Cillian Murphy.

The actor has been married to film director Sam Taylor Johnson, whom he met on the set of John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy, since 2012. They have two children.