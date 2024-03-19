Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aaron Taylor-Johnson awkwardly swerved a question about being the new James Bond – seven months before being “offered” the role.

On Tuesday (19 March), it was reported that the Kick-Ass actor, whose recent roles includeBullet Train and Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, was producers’ top choice to replace Daniel Craig in the long-running spy franchise – and that bosses are currently awaiting his response.

The news will not come as much of a surprise to Bond fans considering Taylor-Johnson was first rumoured for the role in January 2023. It was reported at the time that 007 producer Barbara Broccoli had been left impressed by a screen test with the actor, whose other credits include Nowhere Boy and A Million Little Pieces.

Taylor-Johnson, 33, was asked about the Bond rumours during an interview in August 2023, when he was promoting Sony’s now-delayed Spider-Man spin-off Kraven the Hunter.

When asked indirectly about the subject by Esquire, the actor cryptically replied: “What comes from [Kraven] could generate many different conversations.”

The interviewer then pointed out that he was one of the bookies’ favourites to play the role, with Johnson stating: “But this is the thing, right? As I’ve already told you, I have to go by the beat of my own drum. It’s my own path, what feels intuitive to me.

He continued: “I’ve never made a decision based on other people’s perspectives, or their judgments, or their expectations. You lose your f***ing mind if you do that. Your sense of worth and soul is gone. You need to understand what is integral to you and what feels right, and you’ve got to stay on track with what’s present in front of you. Kraven is what’s in front of me.

“I’ve spent two years making Kraven. So all that hard work we put into trying to get that to where it is – that’s where I’m at right now.”

Asked if it was exciting to consider what could come next, he responded: “I just focus on the things I can have in my hands right now. What’s in front of me right now.”

Aaron Taylor Johnson looks set to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond (Getty Images / MGM)

While Taylor-Johnson appeared to quash the rumours, it was highlighted that the actor never denied his possible involvement with the franchise.

Reactions to Taylor-Johnson’s possible casting as Bond has been met with open arms. One person highlighted the Golden Globe-winning actor’s skills, stating: “I’m actually gassed about this cus he surprises us with his versatility.” Another added: “Didn’t expect he would be offered but I can see it.”

Fans of Angus, Thongs & Perfect Snogging, which Taylor-Johnson starred in when he was 18, are feeling especially vindicated by the news, with one writing on X/Twitter: “Robbie from Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging is going to be James Bond? Tears in my eyes.”

Other contenders to replace Craig as Bond included Idris Elba, Richard Madden, Tom Hardy and Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page.