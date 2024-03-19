Boy George falls out with ‘new James Bond’ Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Boy George has reacted to reports that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be the next actor to play James Bond by writing on social media that the actor once “sneered” at him.

The Culture Club singer, 62, went on to put himself forward as a potential Bond villian so the pair “can really fall out”.

Writing on X/Twitter, Boy George said: “Oh, the new James Bond is that bloke who sneered at me in the kitchen when I went to see Rufus Wainwright at Sam Taylor Johnson’s house. I bet he’ll be good. Why don’t they cast me as a baddie and then we can really fall out! Lol!”

Reports earlier in the day had claimed that Taylor-Johnson, 33, is “expected to accept the role” of 007 imminently.

Ever since Daniel Craig announced that he would bow out of the spy franchise after latest film No Time to Die (2021), speculation has been rife over who would succeed him.

According to The Sun, Eon Productions is hoping to start filming the 26th Bond film later this year, and Taylor-Johnson, whose credits include Kick-Ass, Tenet and Bullet Train, is their choice for the role.

Boy George (left) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Getty)

A source told the outlet: “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.

“As far as Eon is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement.”

The Independent has contacted Taylor-Johnson and Eon productions for comment.

In January 2023, the actor reportedly sat down with producer Barbara Broccoli for a meeting that went “very well”, after there was speculation that he had filmed a secret audition in December 2022.

His alleged casting would corroborate claims made by Bond co-producer Michael G Wilson. who previously said the team was looking to make the new 007 a thirtysomething.

Taylor-Johnson himself failed to outright deny his possible casting as the spy in an interview ahead of his role in Sony’s Marvel spin-off Kraven the Hunter.

If Taylor-Johnson, who won a Golden Globe for his role in Tom Ford’s Nocturnal Animals, does end up playing Bond, he would have scored the role over other contenders including Richard Madden, James Norton and reigning Best Actor Oscar winner Cillian Murphy.

The actor has been married to film director Sam Taylor-Johnson, whom he met on the set of John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy, since 2012. They have two children.