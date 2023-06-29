Idris Elba shares ‘disgusting’ reason he didn’t want to play James Bond

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Idris Elba has explained the ‘off-putting reason he wouldn’t want to play James Bond.

Ever since Daniel Craig announced No Time to Die would be his final outing as 007, film fans have been naming the actors they think should replace him.

The Wire and Luther star Elba, who appears in the new Apple TV+ series Hijack, has been one of the primary contenders. However, Elba ruled himself out of the running earlier this year – and has now revealed the reason why.

Appearing on the SmartLess podcast, which is hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, Elba described the offer to play the role as “the pinnacle”, but said he would never have accepted the opportunity as it “became about race”.

“Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race,” he said, adding: “It became about nonsense and I got the brunt of it.”

Elba previously said of the rumours: “You know, a lot of people talk about another character that begins with ‘J’ and ends with ‘B,’ but I’m not going to be that guy. I’m going to be John Luther. That’s who I am.”

Other actors currently in contention to play Bond include Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden and Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page,

In Hijack, Elba plays a passenger on a flight from Dubai to London that gets hijacked.

Events of the show, which runs for seven hours, play out in real-time as authorities on the ground scramble for answers.

