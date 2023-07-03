Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The latest Apple TV+ series to hit the streaming service is here. Hijack, a plane thriller led by Idris Elba, follows smooth-talking corporate negotiator Sam Nelson as he finds himself on a hijacked plane during a trip from Dubai to London.

Told in (basically) real-time over the course of seven episodes, Elba’s character uses his smarts assessing high-stake mergers and acquisitions to try and take control of the situation unravelling on flight KA29. “I’m used to being cast as a big man,” Elba told The Independent. “In this situation, Sam is vulnerable. He isn’t there to fight.”

Starring alongside Elba is the Emmy award-winning actor Archie Panjabi, who plays the counter-terrorism agent Zarah on the ground; Christine Adams (Batman Begins) as Nelson’s ex-wife; Neil Maskell (Peaky Blinders) as one of the terrorists, and more.

The big question is: will Sam be able to negotiate the plane home safely, and will the counter-terrorism agents on the ground figure out what is going on? Hijack started streaming on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 28 June, with subsequent episodes airing weekly. Here’s how you can watch Hijack for free.

How to watch Hijack for free on Apple TV+

Hijack is an Apple TV+ exclusive, so you’ll need to subscribe to the streaming service to watch Idris Elba’s latest series. But the streaming service currently has a seven-day free trial, so you can watch it all for free once the series finishes airing. Once your trial ends, you’ll pay £6.99 a month.

By signing up for Apple TV+’s seven-day free trial, you will gain access to the streaming service’s entire back catalogue, including Ted Lasso, Silo, Severance, Tom holland’s The Crowded Room and more. We’ve also written a cheat sheet to making the most of your Apple TV+ free trial once you sign up.

How many episodes of ‘Hijack’ are there?

What’s interesting about Hijack is that it’s told over the same length of time as the flight journey from Dubai to London – roughly seven hours – making it a real-time depiction of the flight. There are seven episodes in total.

New episodes of Hijack air every Wednesday, and the final episode will air on 2 August. There isn’t expected to be a second season of the show, given that it’s been billed as a miniseries, but we’ll never say never. We’ve seen stranger things happen before.

