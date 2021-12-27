Abigail Breslin observes ‘grief is a tricky little monster’ during first Christmas since father’s death from Covid
‘It’s hard to know I can’t call my daddy and wish him a merry Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse,’ actor wrote
Abigail Breslin has shared a message with fans as she experiences her first Christmas after the death of her father.
Michael Breslin died from Covid-19 in February this year, aged 78. Abigail, star of films including Little Miss Sunshine, said this holiday season had been a “weird one”.
“My first holiday season sans my dada,” the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram on Christmas Eve.
“I love the holiday season and am so thankful I get to spend it with my mom, my brothers, my friends and my boyfriend… I’m truly blessed,” she added. “But it’s hard to know I can’t call my daddy and wish him a merry Christmas or send him a gift certificate to a good steakhouse.”
She said that “some days are harder than others” and acknowledged that grief is “a tricky little monster”.
“I wish there was an expiration date to missing someone… but I had almost 25 great years of having an awesome dad and I feel as though I know what he’d be saying right now,” she said.
She concluded her message by telling her followers that if they were also missing someone during the Christmas period, “I see you, I hear you and you’re not alone.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies