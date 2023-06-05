Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse co-director offers workaround to film’s audio issues
Phil Lord set cinemagoers a ‘fun mission’
The co-director of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has addressed a complaint with how the film is being screened.
Last week, when the acclaimed sequel to 2018’s Into the Spider-Verse was released, many audience members expressed their frustration on social media as they were unable to hear some of the film’s dialogue.
The audio issues occurred in cinemas around the world, and became such an issue that Phil Lord, who co-directed the film with Christopher Miller, was forced to step in.
He urged cinemagoers to “ask someone to check” if they happen to be in a showing where the volume is too low.
“Spider-Verse friends! if you get to the theater early and you want a fun mission, ask someone to check that the theatre volume is set at reference (7)! If it sounds a bit quiet, invite them to turn it up a touch to 7.5! “
He added that if the cinema employee gave them “flack”, they should “tell them we said it was OK”.
Lord then said thay he had made a present for cinema projectionists who were the film, revealing cards that read: “I played Spider-Verse at full volume because I’m awesome.”
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse had a huge opening weekend, making US$120.5m (£97m) at the domestic box office. This was the second biggest premiere for a 2023 film behind fellow animated film The Super Mario Bros Movie.
