Phillip Schofield – latest: Holly Willoughby to deliver ‘honest statement’ about ex-This Morning host today
Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning hosting duties on Monday alongside Josie Gibson where she will reportedly address the Phillip Schofield affair scandal in an “honest and open” way.
A TV source told The Sun: “Holly wants to address Phillip’s recent admissions about his affair.
“She will be honest and open, mentioning him by name. She’s not shying away from the tricky subject as she wants to show up for the viewers and loyal fans.”
Schofield has received words of support from numerous celebrities after suggesting he had experienced suicidal thoughts amid the fallout surrounding his “unwise” but “not illegal” affair with a younger colleague on This Morning.
The 61-year-old gave an emotional interview to the BBC on Friday 2 June, where he described the impact of the “constant” and “relentless” onslaught from the media since he admitted to having an affair with the colleague on the ITV show.
In the interview, Schofield denied accusations that he “groomed” his younger colleague, whom he met during a school visit when the boy in question was 15. Schofield denied that any sexual encounters took place until the ITV employee was around 20 years old. You can find the five biggest revelations from the interview here.
Stars such as Piers Morgan, Jeremy Clarkson and Rupert Everett have all questioned the intensity of the backlash against Schofield.
This comes in sharp contrast to the protesters who turned up at the British Soap Awards on Saturday 3 June, despite Schofield being replaced as host.
Holly Willoughby to reportedly deliver 'honest' Phillip Schofield statement today
It has been reported that Holly Willoughby is set to deliver an “honest” statement about the Phillip Schofield scandal as she’s set to return to This Morning alongside Josie Gibson on Monday (5 June).
"Holly wants to address Phillip's recent admissions about his affair.
“She will be honest and open, mentioning him by name. She’s not shying away from the tricky subject as she wants to show up for the viewers and loyal fans.
“She has thought about what she will say and written it in advance, taking her time to get the words right. It’s not something she’s being forced to do.
“It won’t be an easy moment for her, and she knows she could get emotional, but she thinks it’s the right thing to do and wants to speak about it in an honest way.”
Read the text Phillip Schofield sent Holly Willoughby after admitting to This Morning affair
Phillip Schofield has shared the text he sent to former co-star Holly Willoughby after admitting to lying about an affair with a younger This Morning colleague.
The disgraced former host of the ITV daytime series reflected on his friendship with Willoughby after he quit following reports of a feud between the presenting duo.
A week later, Schofield shared a statement in which he said he lied about an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a colleague. He was subsequently dropped by his agent and also resigned from ITV, whose bosses said they were “badly let down” by the presenter.
In a new interview with the BBC’s Amol Rajan, Schofield said he text Willoughby about the scandal to apologise for lying to her about the affair.
“The last time we had a conversation was when I texted Holly and said, ‘Don’t reply’ – this was after the statement last week – ‘Don’t reply, you’re probably not allowed to, but I am deeply deeply sorry that I lied to you,’” he said.
Technicolour nightmare: the inside story of Phillip Schofield's shocking downfall
For more than four decades, the former This Morning presenter was synonymous with bulletproof affability, writes Ed Power. It’s only made his cataclysmic fall from grace that much more surprising.
This Morning editor on toxic culture claims: There are some scores being settled
This Morning editor Martin Frizell has said “scores are being settled” when asked about claims of a toxic work environment at the ITV show.
In the wake of Phillip Schofield’s resignation after admitting an affair with a younger male colleague, former This Morning employees hit out at the broadcaster criticising the work place culture.
On Saturday, Frizell told Sky News to “read between the lines” amid claims of toxicity at This Morning.
“I think there’s some scores being settled,” he said.
The editor praised the ITV staff for handling the situation but has asked for respite after weeks of developments.
BBC 'eyeing up poaching Holly Willoughby' after ITV's Phillip Schofield scandal
Holly Willoughby is reportedly being eyed up for presenting opportunities by the BBC following the fallout from the controversy surrounding This Morning and her former co-host Phillip Schofield.
The Mirror is reporting that since Willoughby hosted the celebrity challenge show Freeze the Fear on BBC One last year, bosses at the rival broadcaster have been keen to poach her.
“Ever since then they have been keen to sign her up for another project and have bent over backwards to offer her other opportunities,” a source told the publication, stating that the ongoing turmoil at ITV has “played into their hands”.
“The bosses have had conversations this week about what they could offer her going forward. And one executive reached out to her directly earlier in the week,” they added.
The source said that Willoughby “really values her relationship with the BBC and the friendships she has built up there”.
Piers Morgan says 'it's time to stop relentless persecution' of Phillip Schofield
Piers Morgan has questioned the “relentless persecution” of Phillip Schofield after he admitted to having an affair with a younger colleague on This Morning.
On Friday (2 June), the former This Morning host, 61, sat down with the BBC to discuss the scandal surroudning his relationship with an ITV employee working on the daytime series.
Schofield’s admission, which was revealed in a statement last month, saw him dropped by his agents of more than 30 years, YMU. He has since resigned from ITV. Speaking to the BBC, he said he has had suicidal thoughts since sharing the news.
Morgan wrote on Twitter: “Unless Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover contradicts his version of events to The Sun [and the] BBC, then it’s time to stop this relentless persecution of a guy who’s lost everything and looks right on the edge to me.”
'Baffled' Jeremy Clarkson hits out at Phillip Schofield 'witch hunt'
Columnist and TV host Jeremy Clarkson has said that he finds the criticism of Phillip Schofield over his secret affair with a younger male colleague “weird” and has “never seen a witch hunt like it”.
Clarkson said he does not know Schofield and has “no skin in the fight”, but wrote about the outrage that has followed Schofield’s saga.
“He maintains that his lover was over the age of consent when their relationship became physical, but that hasn’t silenced the howls of disgust,” Clarkson wrote in his Sunday Times column.
“And I find that weird. We casually roll our eyes when we hear that Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend is three and we even nod appreciatively when we learn that the age gap between Al Pacino and his pregnant girlfriend is 54 years.”
Clarkson said that he has never seen a “witch hunt” like the one that has gone after the former This Morning host.
Phillip Schofield 'will not watch Holly Willoughby's return to This Morning'
Phillip Schofield will not watch This Morning on Monday, fronted by his ex-co-presenter Holly Willoughby, as it would be too devastating for him, his friends have reportedly said.
Willoughby is expected to tell viewers of her sadness at the end of her 13-year screen partnership with Schofield, and that the long-running programme must go on.
