SAG actors’ strike – latest: Disney’s Haunted Mansion premiere goes ahead without single star on red carpet
Jason Sudeikis and Susan Sarandon among stars on picket line as industry goes into shutdown
‘No contracts, no peace’: Actors stage demonstration in New York
The premiere for Disney’s star-studded fantasy comedy Haunted Mansion on Saturday night (15 July) became the first major Hollywood event to go ahead without its actors due to the industry strikes.
Stars including Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Dan Levy and Jamie Lee Curtis were initially due to walk the red carpet, but the studio ended up leaning on performers dressed as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Maleficent, Snow White‘s Evil Queen and Cruella, instead.
Negotiators for the SAG-AFTRA union unanimously recommended a strike after talks with studios broke down. Scripted TV and movie production ceased immediately in the first dual work stoppage by both actors and writers in 63 years.
The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since early May. Both groups demand increases in base pay and residuals in the streaming TV era plus assurances that their work will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI).
Both unions are in dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Fran Drescher, former star of The Nanny and the president of SAG-AFTRA, said studios’ responses to the actors’ concerns had been “insulting and disrespectful”.
George Clooney has led A-listers voicing support for the strike, and Jason Sudeikis and Susan Sarandon are among the stars who have been seen on the picket line. Succession actor Brian Cox, meanwhile, has warned that the actors’ strike could get “very unpleasant”.
The cast of Oppenheimer left a London premiere prematurely on Thursday night (13 July) to “go and write their picket signs”.
Meanwhile, Disney CEO Bob Igercondemned the threatened strike action as “very disruptive” at the “worst time” as well as calling the expectations of writers and actors “just not realistic”.
Haunted Mansion premiere goes ahead... with no stars
The Disney movie’s world premiere on Saturday (15 July), starring Tiffany Haddish and Jamie Lee Curtis, is the first major Hollywood event to go ahead without any actors present.
“I feel very ambivalent about it, but at the same time, I’m just so proud of this cast and I’m so, so proud of Katie Dippold who wrote the script, and so much of why I did this was to honour her words and to honour their work,” director Justin Simien told The Hollywood Reporter on the carpet.
“If they can’t be here to speak for it, I felt like I had to be here to speak for it. It’s sad that they’re not here, at the same time, I totally support the reason why they’re not here. And I’m happy to be the one to ring the bell in their stead.”
Comment: Most actors are broke – this strike should kill the ‘champagne socialist’ myth dead
“Creative economies are complex beasts, particularly in the live entertainment sector. Even so, it’s increasingly the case that the stars of the show are rarely the ones reaping the rewards, while the foot soldiers are barely managing to survive. A resolution is not looking good for the WGA according to one anonymous studio exec, who recently told the Hollywood publication Deadline that ‘the endgame is to allow things to drag on until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses’.
“If this is how those at the top truly view the creatives that make a show into a hit, there soon might not be an entertainment industry to speak of at all.”
Most actors are broke – this strike should kill the ‘champagne socialist’ myth dead
When big names walked out of the ‘Oppenheimer’ premiere this week, it signalled the start of historic industrial action in Hollywood. The persistent assumption that acting pays is finally beginning to look less viable, writes Claire Allfree
Actors banned from attending Comic-Con
The 2023 event in San Diego is set to start next Thursday, but SAG-AFTRA has specifically banned its members from doing promotion at conventions and fan expos.
Strike guidelines also bar members from attending premieres and awards shows, and they are restricted from promoting projects completed under SAG contracts on social media and in interviews.
What the actors’ strike means for Broadway shows
As of midnight on Friday (14 July), the actors’ union began the industrial action, with picket lines beginning later that morning. The union comprises screen actors, as well as broadcast journalists, announcers, presenters, and stunt performers.
While the total membership comprises more than 160,000 people, only the 65,000 performers in TV and film productions are currently participating in the strike.
This means that Broadway performers are currently working as usual, and the theatre industry will not be affected.
What the actors’ strike means for Broadway shows
Screen Actors Guild announced industrial action to coincide with writers’ strike
Will the Emmys be affected by the strike?
Earlier this week, the nominations for the 2023 Emmys were announced, with Succession and The Last of Us leading the pack.
Typically, the awards ceremony is held in September and broadcast live, but there could be a delay this year because the strike’s rules bar members from participating in various promotional events, most notably awards shows.
A final decision is expected to be made by the end of July.
Read the full list of nominees here.
Gilmore Girls star hits out at Netflix
“I wanted to come out and protest Netflix,” Gunn, who plays Kirk in the show, told The Hollywood Reporter while picketing. “I was on a television show called Gilmore Girls for a long time that has brought in massive profits for Netflix. It has been one of their most popular shows for a very long time, over a decade. It gets streamed over and over and over again, and I see almost none of the revenue that comes into that.”
Matilda child star Mara Wilson and John Cusack share horror stories on Hollywood studio greed
Actors have been sharing stories of low income from hugely successful shows and films...
“Thanks to streaming, I have never once made enough to qualify for SAG-AFTRA healthcare,” Wilson tweeted.
While she acknowledged she hasn’t “acted much as an adult”, the star argued: “But I WAS a recurring character on one of the most critically acclaimed animated shows of all time, as well playing an actual Disney villain.”
John Cusack and child star share stories on studio greed amid SAG strike
Actors’ union and screenwriters’ union have banded together in the fight for fair wages and higher streaming residuals
Every project affected by the strike
The list of TV and movies impacted by the strike, from Gladiator 2 to Yellowjackets, is ever-growing.
Read the full story here...
George Clooney and Alec Baldwin have voiced strong support for the action
In a statement shared with the PA news agency, Clooney said: “This is an inflection point in our industry. Actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to make a living.
“For our industry to survive that has to change. For actors that journey starts now.”
In a video posted to Instagram, Baldwin congratulated the union for calling the strike in order to protect its “rank and file” members.
“I don’t think anybody really wants a strike but they don’t want to continue under the unfair contracts that we’re working under now,” he said.
“So congratulations to everybody and I hope this is over right after we get everything we want.”
Who has been on the picket line?
Among the stars seen holding banners have been Thelma & Louise actor Susan Sarandon and Jason Sudeikis, star and creator of comedy Ted Lasso.
Allison Janney, Timothy Olyphant, Josh Gad, Ben Schwartz, Sean Astin, Charlie Barnett, Joey King, Chloe Fineman, Ginnifer Goodwin, Patton Oswalt, Marg Helgenberger, Jake McDorman, Constance Zimmer and Michelle Hurd have also all been spotted showing solidarity in LA and New York.
Parks and Recreation co-creator Mike Schur told Deadline: “Now a thousand very attractive people have shown up and joined the lines, it’s an enormous amount of wind in our sails.”
