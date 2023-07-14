Actors strike – live: SAG walkout could last at least six months
SAG-AFTRA national board votes unanimously to join Writers Guild of America on picket lines as ‘Oppenheimer’ actors leave UK premiere in solidarity
Hollywood actors will join screenwriters in historic strike action after the national board of the SAG-AFTRA union approved a walkout by its members.
Negotiators for the union had unanimously recommended a strike after talks with studios broke down. Scripted TV and movie production will cease immediately in the first dual work stoppage by both actors and writers in 63 years.
The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since early May. Both groups demand increases in base pay and residuals in the streaming TV era plus assurances that their work will not be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI).
Both unions are in dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Fran Drescher, former star of The Nanny and the president of SAG-AFTRA, said studios’ responses to the actors’ concerns had been “insulting and disrespectful”.
Issa Rae and Jamie Lee Curtis lead A-listers voicing support for the historic strike, while the cast of Oppenheimer left a London premiere prematurely on Thursday night to “go and write their picket signs” in preparation for the “imminent” strike by the actors’ union.
Meanwhile, Disney CEO Bob Iger has condemned the threatened strike action as “very disruptive” at the “worst time” as well as calling the expectations of writers and actors “just not realistic”.
Fran Drescher says actors guild ready for a long strike
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher says the actors guild is ready for a long strike.
While the duration of the strike is unknown, Drescher says they are looking to the long game.
“Right now, we discussed what it would cost if it went for six months, so we’re looking for the long haul,” said Drescher. “The gravity of a commitment like this is not lost on any of us. It’s major. But we also see that we have no future and no livelihood unless we take this action, unfortunately.”
When was the last writers’ strike and how long did it last?
The last time WGA went on strike was in 2007.
Back then, writers went on strike to demand better pay reflecting the profits the larger studios were making from their work.
The strike started on 5 November 2007, and ran for exactly 100 days when a deal was reached for an improved MBA.
This strike saw all 12,000 film and television screenwriters belonging to the WGA walk out during this time, picketing and demanding a better deal.
What’s the reason behind the strike?
Hollywood’s largest union, SAG-AFTRA, representing 160,000 film and television actors, and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are demanding increases in base pay and residuals in the streaming TV era plus assurances that their work will not be replaced by artificial intelligence.
TV and film editor Fiona Starogardzki says 2023 has been “the most soul-destroying, financially difficult year of my career, but I still support the WGA/ SAG strikes, and hope they manage to secure a better future for us all.”
John Cusack rails against ‘legendary’ Hollywood greed as actors’ strike begins
John Cusack is one of several Hollywood stars speaking out about unfair wages for actors as the performers’ union goes on strike.
In a repost of a video showing Sag-Aftra president Fran Drescher speaking out against the “disgusting” greed of film and TV bosses, the High Fidelity star told an anecdote relating to the hit 1989 teen romcom Say Anything, in which his character wooed his love interest by holding a boombox above his head at her bedroom window.
“The greed is almost a legendary comic trope,” he began his post. “One fun fact – when I was a youngin – I did a film (with a boom box) and somehow I got points – net not gross.
“Never expected to see any money but the film became quite famous – so about 10 years ago I looked again at the financial statements they were obligated to report – and to my shock, they claimed they had LOST 44 million dollars on the film.”
Star of Eighties teen romcom ‘Say Anything’ suggested Fox wasn’t completely honest about how much money film made
Disney chief Bob Iger criticised for calling Hollywood strike ‘very disturbing’
Disney CEO Bob Iger has been criticised for saying writers and actors are not being “realistic” with their strike expectations, and calling the prospect of the strike “disturbing”.
During an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Thursday morning (13 July), hours before the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) began striking, Iger said the decision by the actors’ and writers’ unions to go on strike was “very disturbing to me”.
He said: “We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from Covid, which is ongoing, it’s not completely back.
“This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption.”
Millionaire said strikers do not have ‘realistic’ expectations
Actors banned from attending Comic-Con
The famed event in San Diego is set to start next Thursday, but SAG-AFTRA specifically has banned its members from doing promotion at conventions and fan expos, according to Variety.
Hollywood AI backlash: What striking writers and actors fear about tech replacing roles
Hollywood’s actors and writers have both gone on strike for the first time since 1960 to protest against a number of decisions by major studios that include not just job cuts but also a potentially unsettling future in which they could be replaced by artificial intelligence.
The leaders of SAG-AFTRA, the Hollywood union representing 160,000 television and movie actors, went on strike on Thursday, joining the industry’s screenwriters who have already been picketing for over 70 days.
Among the many issues flagged by both the writers and actors in the protests has been how generative AI tools could replace their roles in the industry.
Vishwam Sankaran writes.
Bros actor Guy Branum opens up about how he will now be double striking
“Now that I am also striking as an actor, my all my picketing movements will have purpose and my strike character will have a secret,” Guy Branum wrote on Twitter on Thursday.
The Wire showrunner David Simon quote retweeted Branum’s initial tweet and added: “Now that the actors are striking with me, we’re going to workshop the hell out of my rage and entertain picket lines with exquisitely profane one-act plays.”
