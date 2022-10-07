Jump to content

Adam Driver fans react to actor’s biggest transformation yet for Enzo Ferrari role

‘Holy s***, I didnt recognise him until I saw his name,’ one surprised person wrote

Jacob Stolworthy
Friday 07 October 2022 16:03
Adam Driver’s transformation into Enzo Ferrari has been unveiled.

The actor is playing the ex-racecar driver in a forthcoming film by Heat director Michel Mann.

Ferrari, based on Brock Yates’ book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine, will also star Penélope Cruz and Shailene Woodley.

Driver, who replaced Hugh Jackman in the lead role, has undergone his biggest transformation yet to play the character.

On Friday (7 October), an image of the actor from the film was released, with many fans sharing their shock at Driver’s appearance.

One Twitter user commented: “Holy s***, I didnt recognise him until I saw his name,” while another added: “First time in a long time that Adam Driver doesn’t look like Adam Driver.”

Others said Driver was “doing a Jared Leto”, referencing the actor who has undergone several transformations for film roles, including House of Gucci, which he co-starred in with Driver.

Others said that Driver’s Ferrari had a look of Jeremy Strong’s character Kendall Roy in HBO drama Succession.

Find Driver as Ferrari below.

Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari in ‘Ferrari’

(STX Entertainment)

Ferrari will be released late 2023.

